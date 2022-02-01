One-Fifth of American Adults Considering Buying Bitcoin: Survey

Undaunted by the sell-off, 21% of Americans are willing to buy the dip

According to a recent survey published by decision intelligence company Morning Consult, more than a fifth of U.S. adults were considering buying Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, as of last week.

Image by morningconsult.com

For comparison, purchase consideration dropped to as low as 13% last July after the top cryptocurrency dropped to as low as $28,500.The recent cryptocurrency crash didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of Bitcoin owners, with the majority of them willing to buy the dip, according to the aforementioned survey.Unsurprisingly, millennials remain the most crypto-friendly demographic, with nearly a third of them willing to purchase Bitcoin.Men and those respondents whose annual income exceeds $100,000 are also more likely to buy the flagship cryptocurrency than the average American adult.On Jan. 24, the Bitcoin price slipped to $32,950. Earlier today, it rose to an intraday high of $39,285, recovering 19% from the recent low.