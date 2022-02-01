"Crypto Mom" Says New SEC Plan Poses Threat to DeFi

News
Tue, 02/01/2022 - 15:51
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC's new proposal could threaten DeFi protocols, according to Commissioner Hester Peirce
"Crypto Mom" Says New SEC Plan Poses Threat to DeFi
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce says that the vague language in the agency's new proposal that aims to modernize the definition of an exchange could pose a threat to decentralized finance.

In a statement published on Jan. 26, SEC Chair Gary Gensler claims that it is important to adapt update the rules in order to keep up the pace with "increasingly electronified" systems that trade government securities:

Over the decades since Congress put in place the definition of an exchange, there have been many changes to platforms — in particular, that they are increasingly electronified.

While the proposal does not mention cryptocurrencies, Peirce warns that it could be used for expanding oversight over crypto trading platforms:

The proposal could reach more types of trading mechanisms, including potentially DeFi protocols.

Gensler has repeatedly stated that DeFi protocols tend to be centralized, urging the entrepreneurs behind these platforms to register with the SEC. He has also opined that the vast majority of cryptocurrencies are unregistered securities.

Related
Bitcoin Mining Ban Proposed by New York Gubernatorial Candidate
In September, the Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC had started investigating DeFi giant Uniswap.

Peirce, who is now a lone Republican in the agency following the recent departure of Elad Roisman, has been a staunch crypto advocate for years, bemoaning the lack of regulatory clarity in the U.S.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image One-Fifth of American Adults Considering Buying Bitcoin: Survey
02/01/2022 - 18:26
One-Fifth of American Adults Considering Buying Bitcoin: Survey
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image USD Coin (USDC) Circulating Supply Eclipses $50 Billion
02/01/2022 - 16:04
USD Coin (USDC) Circulating Supply Eclipses $50 Billion
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Steven Cooper Knows How SHIB May Reach $0.01, India Will Not Introduce Crypto Bill in Budget Session, ADA Approaches $1: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
02/01/2022 - 15:51
Steven Cooper Knows How SHIB May Reach $0.01, India Will Not Introduce Crypto Bill in Budget Session, ADA Approaches $1: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina