Advertisement
AD

Omega Candle for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Very Real, Believes Samson Mow

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Get ready for Bitcoin roller coaster as Samson Mow predicts game-changing 'omega candle' that could reshape entire chart of BTC price
Fri, 5/01/2024 - 12:21
Omega Candle for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Very Real, Believes Samson Mow
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent X post, prominent Bitcoin expert Samson Mow has stirred the crypto community with his bold prediction of an impending Omega Candle for Bitcoin (BTC). Mow asserted that the recent $5,000 drop in Bitcoin's value, triggered by rumors from a "no-name" analyst, is a mere precursor to what could unfold when a dozen ETFs gain approval and bids will flood the market aggressively.

According to Mow, the decision to adopt a spot Bitcoin ETF, if finalized, could lead to an unprecedented surge in Bitcoin's price chart, creating a substantial upward candle.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Trigger Largest Spike in $100,000 Transactions in Two Years

This is not the first time Mow has made a bullish call on Bitcoin's future. As the founder and CEO of Pixelmatic, he has previously predicted that the leading cryptocurrency will eventually reach the staggering value of $1 million.

Mow defends this bold projection by arguing that $1 million is a realistic target, especially when considering the tumultuous events that have transpired in the financial markets over the past few decades. In his view, the value of Bitcoin is relatively modest compared to the "monkey business" witnessed in traditional financial sectors.

The concept of an extreme BTC price movement within a short time frame is gaining traction among crypto enthusiasts, with many closely watching regulatory decisions and anticipating the potential approval of multiple ETFs.

Related
Epic BTC Price Prediction Given by Arthur Hayes as Bitcoin ETF Nears

As the crypto market remains highly dynamic and influenced by various factors, Mow's predictions and insights continue to be a point to consider for enthusiasts and investors eager to decipher the next big move in the world of Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News #Samson Mow
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Anthony Scaramucci's 'Bullish' Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
2024/01/05 12:19
Anthony Scaramucci's 'Bullish' Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Trigger Largest Spike in $100,000 Transactions in Two Years
2024/01/05 12:19
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Trigger Largest Spike in $100,000 Transactions in Two Years
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image BTC, ETH, DOGE Whales in Spotlight Before Key Decision: What to Watch For
2024/01/05 12:19
BTC, ETH, DOGE Whales in Spotlight Before Key Decision: What to Watch For
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Omega Candle for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Very Real, Believes Samson Mow
Anthony Scaramucci's 'Bullish' Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Trigger Largest Spike in $100,000 Transactions in Two Years
Show all