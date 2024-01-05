Legendary Trader John Bollinger Gives Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Legendary Bitcoin (BTC) trader and creator of the Bollinger Bands strategy John Bollinger is optimistic about the future of the digital currency. Taking to his official X account, John Bollinger predicted that the Bitcoin price is bound to "break higher" from the current position, judging by insights from the Bollinger Bands chart he shared.

The Bitcoin price has faced one of its most challenging weeks in months as it dropped as low as $40,000 this week on news of what many experts tag a misleading report from Matrixport on the potential rejection of spot Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) applications by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bitcoin bears took advantage of the news to force a major sell-off, bringing the total liquidations in the market at the time to more than $650 million. The Bitcoin plunge also dragged altcoins, and many are generally yet to recover.

The Bollinger forecast is coming at a time when Bitcoin's price is up by 1.60% in the past 24 hours to $43,827.07. In the course of its recovery overnight, BTC has broken the psychologically important resistance level at $43,000. Should Bollinger's forecast come to pass, the coin might turn this level into its support.

Bitcoin ETF approval outlook

According to current industry trends, Bitcoin and the general market have entered a crucial phase, with the expected decision on the Ark 21Shares application as well as those of others likely to start rolling anytime from now.

Industry experts are still optimistic on the prospects of securing an approval, with Bloomberg's ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart issuing a 90% approval odds projection last year. Each of the applicants for the spot Bitcoin ETF has also checked the right boxes as it concerns the SEC's expectations for their respective applications.

With the due diligence done by the applicants, Bitcoin is at an inflection point that might eventually determine its fate moving forward.