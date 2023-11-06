Oasys Blockchain Scores Partnership With Singularity for Better Payments in Web3 Gaming

A new collaboration will offer users a seamless payment experience across the Oasys ecosystem, solidifying its commitment to providing unparalleled convenience, ease of use and utility to gamers.

Oasys announces partnership with Singularity: Details

Oasys, a gaming-centric cryptocurrency blockchain, secures a strategic partnership with cross-chain payment solution Singularity. The instruments offered by Singularity will help the next generation of Web3 gamers to advance their experience.

The hotly anticipated mainnet integration of Singularity enables the development of more and more games by enhancing the Oasys ecosystem's infrastructure through the introduction of seamless cross-chain asset transfers, NFT purchases and other options.

As Singularity has been a cross-chain solution from day one, users of Oasys-based dApps do not need to switch between various networks any longer, seeking the most conveient payment option.

Users can now purchase NFTs or tokens on any Verse, using tokens from the Oasys Hub-Layer or from any other Verse. Furthermore, payments can also be made seamlessly with credit cards and other popular fiat methods across the world.

Daiki Moriyama, Oasys director, is sure that the partnership will strengthen the position of his blockchain in the world of cross-chain integrations:

For the gaming community, usability and transaction speed are paramount. Therefore, by integrating Singularity and enabling a user experience that doesn’t concern itself with networks like Hub-Layer or Verse, we believe it will become easier for game developers to develop games for the mass market. This not only simplifies the payment process but also enhances the overall gaming experience.

As covered by U.Today previously, in August 2023, Oasys organized Web3 gaming hackathon in Singapore together with AWS and Ubisoft.

9Lives Arena game kicks off with Singularity's NFT Checkout solution

Singularity CEO Aditya Gupta highlights the crucial importance of the partnership for the progress of Web3 gaming's massive adoption:

At Singularity, we have a deep-rooted belief that blockchain games will unlock a new era of utility and innovation for games and gamers around the world. Oasys’s Verse framework resonates perfectly with our worldview that great games will be built on application-specific chains that are flexible and customizable.

Highlighting the practical application of the partnership, 9Lives Arena, a competitive online RPG hosted on HOME Verse on Oasys, has plans to integrate the Singularity NFT Checkout solution this year, marking a significant milestone in the gaming community's blockchain journey.

It should also be noticed that in recent months, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games joined the Oasys blockchain as node validators of its PoS layer.