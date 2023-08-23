Oasys, AWS, Ubisoft Organize Web3 Gaming Hackathon in Singapore

Leading Web3 games developers can submit their applications until Sept. 5, 2023. Organizers of the hackathon prepared exciting rewards and perks for the best projects. Following the competition, Demo Day will take place in a hybrid format; the offline event will take place at the AWS office in Singapore.

Oasys x AWS gaming hackathon kicks off

Oasys, a pioneering game-optimized blockchain, announces the launch of an online hackathon with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Singapore. The contest is also backed by Ubisoft, ChainGuardians, Adventure Gold DAO and AAG. The total prize pool for all tracks exceeds $42,000 in equivalent.

The GameWave Genesis competition focuses on Web3 game engineering and various innovations to empower game developers through education, sponsorship and dedicated marketing and consulting support. With this support program, developers will be able to release a new generation of applications on the top of Oasys, the first gaming blockchain.

GameWave Genesis is part of the programs of the Ethereum Singapore 2023 conference and TOKEN2049, Asia's most anticipated cryptocurrency community event.

Daiki Moriyama, director of Oasys, is excited by the potential of new hackathon and the opportunities it unlocks for cryptocurrency gaming applications, their teams and communities:

Since its inception, Oasys has empowered developers worldwide to innovate. We know developers face unique challenges to make their games Web3-ready and interoperable in the blockchain age. We want to call out to our fast-growing developer network to rally around making a difference in a dynamic and innovative space. We are grateful to partners, sponsors and participants who join us in building the future of gaming.

The hackathon is running online and offline between Aug. 18, 2023, and Sept. 13, 2023. On Sept. 8, 2023, the list of finalists will be announced.

Winners and participants will receive USDT rewards, AWS credits and Ubisoft bonuses

Each of the hackathon sponsors will be able to choose a winner from the submissions. Additionally, Oasys and AWS will pick the top three prizes among all project-participants.

The list of judges includes renowned industry professionals such as Dominic Jang, head of business development at Oasys, Stacey-Ann Pearson, head of Web3 for APAC in Amazon Web Services, Didier Genevois, Web3 technical and product director at Ubisoft and so on.

The winner of the hackathon will be awarded an Oasys-fueled prize of $15,000 in USDT equivalent and an AWS prize of 10,000 USD credits that can be used on various Amazon Web Services' projects.