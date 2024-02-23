Advertisement
Nvidia Surpasses Entire Crypto Market as AI Hype Picks Up Steam

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Nvidia's market cap has surpassed $2 trillion, outstripping the entire crypto market's valuation
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 17:40
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Nvidia's market capitalization soared past the $2 trillion mark, eclipsing the entire cryptocurrency market's valuation of $1.95 trillion.

It has now surpassed Amazon, becoming the world's fourth-biggest company. However, it is still far from surpassing Microsoft and Apple, the current leaders.   

Nvidia's AI boom  

The ascent of Nvidia's market valuation to over $2 trillion is a testament to the company's unparalleled prowess in the artificial intelligence sector. 

With its processors powering the most advanced AI systems, Nvidia has become the linchpin of a technological revolution that is reshaping industries across the board. 

The company's recent earnings report revealed a 769% increase in quarterly profit and a 580% rise in annual profits, far exceeding analysts' expectations due to explosive demand for AI capabilities. 

Nvidia's strategic pivot towards AI has not only fueled its own growth but also energized the broader tech sector.

Nvidia's complicated relations with crypto 

Nvidia had previously been under scrutiny for potentially misleading investors regarding the extent to which crypto mining contributed to its sales, leading to investor lawsuits that argued the company's lack of transparency left them unprepared for the 2018 bear market.

Back in 2022, it agreed to a $5.5 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over charges of misrepresenting the impact of cryptocurrency mining on its gaming business revenues. 

Since then, Nvidia has seemingly soured on crypto. Nvidia CTO Michael Kagan previously expressed skepticism about the societal value of cryptocurrencies, contrasting the transformative potential of AI technologies like generative AI with the perceived speculative nature of crypto.     

#Nvidia News #AI
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

