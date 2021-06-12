Number of Bitcoin Transactions Reaches Historic Peak in Today's Block: Possible Reasons

Bitcoin block 687249 that emerged today contains a record number of transactions – 4,075, insider Colin Wu suggests reasons for this

Chinese journalist Colin Wu, who covers the blockchain and crypto industries, has reported that the Bitcoin block 687249 mined today, on June 12, contains a record number of BTC transactions – a whopping 4,075.

Meanwhile, an average number of BTC transactions per block is usually 1,609, with today’s figure showing a 4x increase.

Wu believes that this sudden rise is related to the restriction measures imposed by the Chinese government on Bitcoin miners this week and a major drop in the Bitcoin hashrate, which shows that Bitcoin block production has slowed down.