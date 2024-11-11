    Bitcoin Price Skyrockets to $85K. Could It Hit $850K?

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Blockstream's Adam Back has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $850,000 during this cycle
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 16:19
    Bitcoin Price Skyrockets to $85K. Could It Hit $850K?
    Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, hit a new record high of $85,000 on the Bitstamp exchange at 16:24 UTC. 

    BTC/USD by TradingView

    The leading cryptocurrency is already up by more than 100% in 2024 after adding 155% during the previous year. 

    The crypto king has so far surged by as much as 20% during this November.

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Uncovers Major Bitcoin Buy Signal
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin's Historic Rise Above $82,000
    MicroStrategy Announces Shocking $2 Billion Bitcoin Purchase

    Polymarket bettors now see a 53% chance of Bitcoin hitting the $100,000 mark during this year. 

    How high can Bitcoin go? 

    According to Blockstream CEO Adam Back, the flagship cryptocurrency could end up skyrocketing to as high as $850,000 during this bull market cycle. 

    Back, who was famously cited in the Bitcoin white paper, predicts that Bitcoin's market cap will flip that of gold. 

    "My call is bitcoin flips gold market cap this cycle, which if gold stayed flat is around $850K. In practice, bitcoin buying may take money from gold ETFs, pulling gold down to meet it," he said.  

    Meanwhile, commodity trader Peter Brandt believes that the bulls could push Bitcoin to $150,000 in 2025. 

    The market cap of gold currently stands at $17.6 trillion. Bitcoin would need to surge to $102,000 for its market cap to cross $2 trillion.  

    Crypto stocks on a roll 

    Major cryptocurrency stocks are also on a roll because of Bitcoin. In fact, Coinbase (COIN) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) are among the most traded stocks of the current session. They are up 18% and 19.01%, respectively. Only Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) have managed to attract more trading volume.     

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Adam Back
