Notcoin (NOT) Overtakes SHIB in Top Ranks as SHIB Volume Drops Dramatically

The crypto market may seen an epic attention shift as Notcoin (NOT) experienced a significant increase in trading volume, growing by more than 67% from June 12 to June 13, according to CoinMarketCap. This growth boosted NOT's 24-hour turnover to $926.27 million, making it the 12th-most-traded crypto asset by Thursday.

This rise in trading volume allowed Notcoin to surpass Shiba Inu (SHIB), a popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency. SHIB recorded a trading volume of $555.92 million during the same period, a 36% decrease from the previous 24 hours.

At the same time, Notcoin's price increased by 8%, reaching $0.0177 per NOT, which raised its market cap to $1.81 billion and positioned it as the 54th largest cryptocurrency.

NOT to USD by CoinMarketCap

Notcoin is a gaming tap-to-earn project available within Telegram, where players earn NOT tokens by tapping on a virtual coin. This game has attracted a large audience, with over 35 million participants, and has led to Notcoin being listed on major crypto exchanges like Binance, Bybit and OKX.

The success of Notcoin has led to a surge in similar applications, creating a new trend in user engagement within the crypto market. However, experts are starting to question the sustainability of this trend, expressing concerns about how long the interest and participation will last.