    Notcoin (NOT) Overtakes SHIB in Top Ranks as SHIB Volume Drops Dramatically

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Notcoin (NOT) skyrockets past Shiba Inu (SHIB) in dramatic shakeup of cryptocurrency rankings
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 16:16
    Notcoin (NOT) Overtakes SHIB in Top Ranks as SHIB Volume Drops Dramatically
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market may seen an epic attention shift as Notcoin (NOT) experienced a significant increase in trading volume, growing by more than 67% from June 12 to June 13, according to CoinMarketCap. This growth boosted NOT's 24-hour turnover to $926.27 million, making it the 12th-most-traded crypto asset by Thursday.

    This rise in trading volume allowed Notcoin to surpass Shiba Inu (SHIB), a popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency. SHIB recorded a trading volume of $555.92 million during the same period, a 36% decrease from the previous 24 hours. 

    ""
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    At the same time, Notcoin's price increased by 8%, reaching $0.0177 per NOT, which raised its market cap to $1.81 billion and positioned it as the 54th largest cryptocurrency.

    ""
    NOT to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Notcoin is a gaming tap-to-earn project available within Telegram, where players earn NOT tokens by tapping on a virtual coin. This game has attracted a large audience, with over 35 million participants, and has led to Notcoin being listed on major crypto exchanges like Binance, Bybit and OKX.

    The success of Notcoin has led to a surge in similar applications, creating a new trend in user engagement within the crypto market. However, experts are starting to question the sustainability of this trend, expressing concerns about how long the interest and participation will last.

    #NOTCOIN #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

