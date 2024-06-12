Binance Announces Major New Notcoin (NOT) and Dogwifhat (WIF) Listings

Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is set to expand its trading options, with new pairs featuring Notcoin (NOT) and Dogwifhat (WIF). The new pairs, which are NOT to Brazil Real and WIF to Euro, will be available for trading tomorrow.

Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game on the TON blockchain, attracting a significant user base through a tap-to-earn mining mechanism. Despite initial skepticism, Notcoin has achieved a market capitalization of $1.8 billion and a trading volume of $1 billion.

Dogwifhat, a Solana-based meme coin featuring a Shiba Inu with a knitted hat, has seen remarkable growth since its launch in November 2023. The token's price surged from nearly zero to $4.88, with a current market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a trading volume of $500 million.

The inclusion of these pairs with the Brazilian Real (BRL) and the Euro (EUR) outlines their significance on the crypto market, providing liquidity and accessibility for traders. By listing popular tokens like Notcoin and Dogwifhat, Binance aims to attract more trading volume and increase revenue through trading fees.

Binance will also introduce trading bot services for these pairs, further enhancing the trading experience. However, residents of several countries, including the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, will not be able to trade these pairs due to regional restrictions.