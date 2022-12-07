No, Metallica Are Not Giving Away Bitcoin and Ethereum

Wed, 12/07/2022 - 06:21
Alex Dovbnya
The legendary heavy metal band has issued a scam alert about cryptocurrency scammers who are promoting fake giveaways
Legendary heavy metal band Metallica has issued a warning about cryptocurrency scammers who are trying to cash in the hype surrounding its newly announced album

The band has denied organizing cryptocurrency giveaways that recently started popping up on social media platforms. “Let’s be as clear as possible. These are scams,” its statement says.   

Shady Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) giveaways that promise to double participants’ money were recently being promoted via fake livestreams on YouTube, the largest video-sharing network. In its statement, Metallica thanked those users who helped to report them, stressing that their official social media channels are all verified.   

In late November, Metallica, which is widely believed to be the best rock band of the past three decades, announced its new album called “72 Seasons.” Naturally, the band’s first full-length release since 2016 attracted plenty of buzz on social media, and scammers jumped at the opportunity to promote fake giveaway scams.

In addition, the band also announced a global world tour that will last for two years. 

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

