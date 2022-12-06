Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

Tue, 12/06/2022 - 15:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Goldman Sachs might be on the lookout for cryptocurrency firms in wake of the FTX-induced crisis, according to a recent report
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. 

As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players see an opportunity, Mathew McDermott, head of digital assets at Goldman.

McDermott has opined that the FTX drama was a major setback for the industry. On the bright side, the underlying technology continues to operate properly. 

Last month, the banking behemoth also introduced a cryptocurrency classification system that was developed in partnership with CoinMetrics. 

Related
Ripple Continues Hiring Despite Bear Market Conditions

In May, Goldman CEO David Solomon praised blockchain’s potential to cause digital disruption in the financial infrastructure. However, he said that the bank couldn’t do a lot with crypto due to regulatory roadblocks. 

Goldman’s top competitors are seemingly less optimistic about cryptocurrencies. Last week, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman opined that crypto didn’t have intrinsic value, but stressed that the industry was likely not going away despite the dramatic crash. 

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon maintains his dismissive attitude toward cryptocurrencies, recently comparing them to pet rocks

Goldman’s potential bet on bargain crypto firms may backfire. As reported by U.Today, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recently predicted that the lion’s share of existing crypto firms would cease to exist. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Terra's Team Allegedly Destroyed UST by Itself: Expert
12/06/2022 - 16:57
Terra's Team Allegedly Destroyed UST by Itself: Expert
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Seven Signals Say: Analyst Charles Edwards
12/06/2022 - 16:15
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Seven Signals Say: Analyst Charles Edwards
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
12/06/2022 - 15:55
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk