Next Nvidia? Look at Bitcoin, Says Scaramucci

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Anthony Scaramucci has likened the transformative potential of ETFs for Bitcoin to the impact of AI on Nvidia's market success
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 15:33
Cover image via youtu.be
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, has drawn a significant comparison across the cryptocurrency and tech sectors. 

According to Scaramucci, the potential impact of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Bitcoin could mirror the transformative effect of artificial intelligence (AI) on Nvidia's market valuation. 

This statement comes at a time when Nvidia has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing the entire cryptocurrency market in terms of market capitalization.  

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has surged past the $60,000 mark, largely driven by the burgeoning interest in Bitcoin ETFs, heralding what many see as a new era for the digital asset.

Nvidia's meteoric rise   

Nvidia's market capitalization recently soared past the $2 trillion mark, eclipsing the total valuation of the cryptocurrency market, which stands at $1.95 trillion. 

Nvidia's processors, which are at the heart of the most advanced AI systems, have become indispensable in a variety of industries, fueling an unprecedented boom in the company's growth. 

This surge in Nvidia's market cap has propelled it beyond Amazon, positioning it as the world's fourth-largest company, albeit still trailing behind behemoths like Microsoft and Apple.

"Unreal success": Bitcoin's ETF boom

Parallel to Nvidia's triumph in the AI domain, Bitcoin has experienced a significant rally, with its price exceeding $60,000. 

This surge is attributed to the growing enthusiasm for Bitcoin ETFs, a development that has not only attracted a wave of investment but also sparked optimistic forecasts for the cryptocurrency's future. 

The iShares Bitcoin ETF, in particular, has seen a remarkable influx of assets, amassing over $8 billion in less than seven trading weeks. 

This success story is indicative of a broader trend, with institutional investors and advisors increasingly looking to allocate resources to these products. 

#Bitcoin News #Nvidia News #Anthony Scaramucci
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

