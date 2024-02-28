Next Nvidia? Look at Bitcoin, Says Scaramucci

Advertisement

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, has drawn a significant comparison across the cryptocurrency and tech sectors.

According to Scaramucci, the potential impact of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Bitcoin could mirror the transformative effect of artificial intelligence (AI) on Nvidia's market valuation.

This statement comes at a time when Nvidia has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing the entire cryptocurrency market in terms of market capitalization.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has surged past the $60,000 mark, largely driven by the burgeoning interest in Bitcoin ETFs, heralding what many see as a new era for the digital asset.

Nvidia's meteoric rise

Nvidia's market capitalization recently soared past the $2 trillion mark, eclipsing the total valuation of the cryptocurrency market, which stands at $1.95 trillion.

Nvidia's processors, which are at the heart of the most advanced AI systems, have become indispensable in a variety of industries, fueling an unprecedented boom in the company's growth.

This surge in Nvidia's market cap has propelled it beyond Amazon, positioning it as the world's fourth-largest company, albeit still trailing behind behemoths like Microsoft and Apple.

"Unreal success": Bitcoin's ETF boom

Parallel to Nvidia's triumph in the AI domain, Bitcoin has experienced a significant rally, with its price exceeding $60,000.

This surge is attributed to the growing enthusiasm for Bitcoin ETFs, a development that has not only attracted a wave of investment but also sparked optimistic forecasts for the cryptocurrency's future.

The iShares Bitcoin ETF, in particular, has seen a remarkable influx of assets, amassing over $8 billion in less than seven trading weeks.

This success story is indicative of a broader trend, with institutional investors and advisors increasingly looking to allocate resources to these products.