Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETFs Witness Explosive $520 Million Inflows, While BlackRock Breaks Records

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin ETFs experienced another half-billion surge in inflows, with BlackRock's BTC ETF notching remarkable $1.3 billion in trading volume
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 12:38
Bitcoin ETFs Witness Explosive $520 Million Inflows, While BlackRock Breaks Records
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a resounding display of investor confidence, Bitcoin ETFs have experienced a remarkable surge in activity, with a staggering influx of $520 million reported within the past 24 hours. According to data released by BitMex Research, Bitcoin ETFs collectively amassed an impressive 9,510 BTC during this period, signaling a substantial uptick in interest from investors.

Advertisement

Related
BTC to $200,000? Peter Brandt Drops Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

Leading the charge in this surge is Fidelity's FBTC ETF, which saw a substantial addition of 4,450.6 BTC, amounting to a remarkable $243.3 million. Close on its heels is IBIT, the iShares Bitcoin Trust managed by BlackRock, securing an impressive 2,046.3 BTC valued at $111.8 million.

Amid this development, Grayscale, another significant player in the field, recorded a decrease in holdings, cutting 409.3 BTC, equivalent to $22.4 million – marking the lowest result since the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs in the first 10 days of January.

BlackRock's position strengthens

The dominance of iShares Bitcoin Trust on the ETF landscape remains, boasting a commanding 128,615.4 BTC valued at a staggering $7.213 billion. Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund closely follows with 94,455.8 BTC, nearly $5.3 billion in value, while ARK Invest's ARKB ETF rounds out the top three with 32,351.1 BTC in its portfolio, equivalent to $1.814 billion.

Related
'$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Issues Warning to Altcoin Investors

Moreover, BlackRock's BTC ETF saw substantial trading volume, hitting $1.3 billion, making it the 11th most traded ETF and placing it among the top 25 for equity trading on the U.S. market. A total of nine ETFs ended the day with a combined volume of $2.4 billion, breaking records set since their launch in mid-January.

#BlackRock #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Scores New Listing on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange
2024/02/27 12:35
Dogecoin (DOGE) Scores New Listing on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana (SOL) Makes Unexpected Comeback
2024/02/27 12:35
Solana (SOL) Makes Unexpected Comeback
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Current BTC Surge Could Bring on $100,000 'God Candle': Max Keiser
2024/02/27 12:35
Current BTC Surge Could Bring on $100,000 'God Candle': Max Keiser
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ultimate Crypto Trading Software: Zent Launches Innovative Platform For All Institutional Needs
Reflecting on Success: CFO StraTech KSA 2024 Recap
Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awards
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin ETFs Witness Explosive $520 Million Inflows, While BlackRock Breaks Records
Dogecoin (DOGE) Scores New Listing on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange
Solana (SOL) Makes Unexpected Comeback
Show all