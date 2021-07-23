New York Town Plans to Ban New Crypto Mining Operations for 90 Days

Massena wants to temporarily put the freeze on new mining projects

Massena, a small New York town that is situated along the Canadian border, is mulling over establishing a 90-day moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining projects, local news broadcaster WWNY-TV reports .



Steve O’Shaughnessy, the town’s supervisor, complained about “sea boxes” with mining equipment cluttering Massena’s streets:

We just want to make sure if they’re going to come here, that it’s a nice presentable building.

Despite having a population of about 12,000 people, Massena has been a major cryptocurrency hub for years because of its cheap hydroelectricity.