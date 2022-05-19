New Shiba Inu Trading Pair Goes Live on Poloniex

Thu, 05/19/2022 - 13:00
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu has witnessed numerous listings over the past year
New Shiba Inu Trading Pair Goes Live on Poloniex
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Top crypto exchange Poloniex has announced that its users can now trade Shiba Inu against Tron's native stablecoin, USDD.

Poloniex supports spot and margin trading as well as leveraged tokens and was founded in January 2014. In April 2021, Poloniex listed its first Shiba Inu pair with Tether, the flagship dollar-pegged cryptocurrency, becoming one of the first exchanges to do so. Poloniex also went ahead and listed SHIB/USDC in November.

Shiba Inu has witnessed numerous listings over the past year, launching on several major exchanges, such as Gemini, Kraken and Coinbase. In April, brokerage app Robinhood listed Shiba Inu, to the delight of the Shiba Inu community. A change.org petition in favor of the listing amassed nearly 600,000 signatures.

110 billion SHIB grabbed by top whale as Shiba Inu returns as one of the most purchased assets

According to WhaleStats, Shiba Inu returned among the top 10 most purchased tokens by the 500 biggest ETH whales today. At the time of publication, SHIB was trading down 6.20% at $0.0000115, around where the meme cryptocurrency seems to be holding support. Buyers seek potential entry points into the market, as seen in the purchases by whales in the last 24 hours.

Recently, an Ethereum whale named "BlueWhale0073" bought 110,654,459,259 SHIB valued at $1,313,468.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) also remains the second top asset "hodled" by the top 500 ETH whales. These whale addresses currently hold $674,259,545 worth of SHIB. Shiba Inu has gained thousands of holders since the start of May as this metric count reflects growth. The total number of SHIB holders is currently 1,164,755, according to WhaleStats.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

