New SHIB Whale Holds 3.2 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Amid Accumulation Spree

An anonymous buyer has over 3.2 trillion SHIB tokens in his possession after a recent accumulation spree

According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. The anonymous buyer, who has been on a recent accumulation spree, now holds nearly 3.2 trillion SHIB tokens.

In three large transactions, the SHIB whale bought $120,342,829 million worth of Shiba Inu to join the growing list of large holders for the dog-themed coin.

The first large transaction appeared on the blockchain about two days ago when the whale bought nearly 3.15 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, or $105,487,757 worth. This was followed by two transactions within a period of 30 minutes of 84.7 billion SHIB ($3,233,066) and 8 billion SHIB ($275,776) on Dec. 7.

As of press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00003620.

SHIB adoption continues to grow

As reported by U.Today, SHIB is now listed as a payment method on Travala.com to book over 3 million travel products worldwide. California-headquartered electronics seller Newegg stated in late November, integrating Shiba Inu through a partnership with payment processing service BitPay.

Likewise, AMC, the number one movie theater chain in the world, became the first BitPay customer to decide to accept Shiba Inu. In mid-November, CEO Adam Aron confirmed that the new payment option would be added in early 2022.