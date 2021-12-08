New SHIB Whale Holds 3.2 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Amid Accumulation Spree

According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. The anonymous buyer, who has been on a recent accumulation spree, now holds nearly 3.2 trillion SHIB tokens.
In three large transactions, the SHIB whale bought $120,342,829 million worth of Shiba Inu to join the growing list of large holders for the dog-themed coin.
Woof! Woof! 🐕
👏🤔 New #SHIB whale was born!!!
Holds 3,243,484,849,528 $SHIB ($120,342,829 USD)
Transactions:
1⃣https://t.co/s75pLi2zme
2⃣https://t.co/9Dgz2ZybXN
3⃣https://t.co/Z3RYcqwRyv
Welcome to the #ShibArmy Family! - WhaleStats - the top 1000 Ethereum richlist, December 8, 2021
The first large transaction appeared on the blockchain about two days ago when the whale bought nearly 3.15 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, or $105,487,757 worth. This was followed by two transactions within a period of 30 minutes of 84.7 billion SHIB ($3,233,066) and 8 billion SHIB ($275,776) on Dec. 7.
Whale Transaction, Courtesy: WhaleStats
As of press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00003620.
SHIB adoption continues to grow
As reported by U.Today, SHIB is now listed as a payment method on Travala.com to book over 3 million travel products worldwide. California-headquartered electronics seller Newegg stated in late November, integrating Shiba Inu through a partnership with payment processing service BitPay.
Likewise, AMC, the number one movie theater chain in the world, became the first BitPay customer to decide to accept Shiba Inu. In mid-November, CEO Adam Aron confirmed that the new payment option would be added in early 2022.