New SHIB Whale Buys Dip with $36 Million Entry

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

While the correction on the cryptocurrency market continues and some whales are leaving their positions behind by entering stablecoins, this whale does not seem to be bothered by a 50% correction on Shib and is buying $36 million worth of tokens.

Previously, Shiba Inu whales dropped more than 4% of their total holdings and decided to move their funds to Tether. As for this whale, he or she purchased SHIB either via an OTC deal or a private transaction of $36 million.

The transaction's value in Shib is 850 billion tokens. Unfortunately for token holders, Shiba's price actions do not seem to follow whales since it is currently losing 1.2% of its value.

Previously, Shiba Inu managed to spike up by 23%, but then it rapidly lost all of its gains in a few days. The total loss from the top is 50% in total. In comparison to similar meme-tokens, Shib does seem to follow the general pattern: Floki cryptocurrency lost 59% of its value and Dogecoin lost 35% from the most recent local top.

At press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000043, which is considered a support zone since the token already reached it back on Nov. 19 and successfully tested it by bouncing back by more than 20%.