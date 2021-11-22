Robinhood Starts Testing Wallet for Shiba Inu Rival Dogecoin

News
Mon, 11/22/2021 - 20:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Robinhood has sent Dogecoin to an external wallet for the first time to test the much-anticipated feature
Robinhood Starts Testing Wallet for Shiba Inu Rival Dogecoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Christine Brown, chief operating officer at Robinhood Crypto, has offered a sneak peek at the app's much-anticipated cryptocurrency wallet feature. 

In her recent tweet, she attached a screenshot of a test Dogecoin transfer that took place last week.

Brown
Image by twitter.com

It shows a 420.71 DOGE ($91.82) transaction being processed for a 0.02 DOGE ($0.0044) fee. Payments on the network of the flagship meme coin have become significantly more affordable following the much-talked-about release of Dogecoin Core 1.14.5

Related
NFL Star Odell Beckham to Accept Entire Salary in Bitcoin
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus said that the development was "huge" for the meme coin in a tweet while praising the coin's cheap transaction fees. 

The company announced that it was adding cryptocurrency wallets in late September to the great delight of its customers.

Earlier this month, Brown revealed that 1.6 million users had already joined the waitlist.          

#Dogecoin News #Robinhood
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Parsiq to Implement OpenSea ABI for NFT Tracking
11/23/2021 - 16:09
Parsiq to Implement OpenSea ABI for NFT Tracking
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, ETH, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for November 23
11/23/2021 - 15:57
BTC, ETH, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for November 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple CEO Slams Dogecoin
11/23/2021 - 15:44
Ripple CEO Slams Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya