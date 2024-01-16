Advertisement
New Pushd (PUSHD) Pre-Sale Welcomes Investors in January while Injective (INJ) and Hedera (HBAR) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

article image
Guest Author
Pushd (PUSHD) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in January
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 15:32
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buying the new Pushd (PUSHD) presale could significantly earn you a large amount of returns. This is because you would be buying the Pushd (PUSHD) token at a cheaper rate before it launches. For investors, buying into the Pushd (PUSHD) presale might be a promising investment opportunity.

In the second stage of the presale, Pushd (PUSHD) is attracting investors from every nook and cranny of the crypto world, including the representatives of Injective (INJ) and Hedera (HBAR) communities. 

Pushd (PUSHD) attracts new groups of investors

The major similarity between Injective (INJ) and Hedera (HBAR) is their high volatility in the market. Investors prefer digital coins with a little stability so as not to run at a loss.

On one hand, Injective (INJ), built on the Ethereum blockchain technology has faced criticism for having a small number of validators. 

On the other hand, not only is Hedera (HBAR) a highly volatile crypto. Also, like Injective (INJ), predicting the price of Hedera (HBAR) is like trying to predict the future. In other words, getting results with absolute certainty on such inquiries as the future prices of Injective (INJ) and Hedera (HBAR) is near impossible.

Pushd (PUSHD) pre-sale ready to on-board new investors

The benefits of buying the Pushd (PUSHD) presale tokens are limitless. Fortunately, Pushd (PUSHD) is still in stage three of the presale, and a  few benefits of investing in the presale are seen in subsequent paragraphs.

The Pushd (PUSHD) presale tokens will be sold at a lower price which means investors during this time will be at an advantage. Every stage comes with an increase in price so buying at stage three will still be profitable and affordable.

Moreover, investors will enjoy lots of exclusive offers and rewards. Pushd (PUSHD) offers reward programs where users can earn cryptos for completing certain tasks. Also, presale investors will earn revenue from fees generated on the platform when it launches. 

Find out more about the Pushd presale at their official website

#Pushd
