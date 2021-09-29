Ekta
Ekta

New Ethereum Update Will Allow Built-In Multi-Sig Wallets, Simplified Update Process and More

News
Wed, 09/29/2021 - 11:04
article image
Arman Shirinyan
The new update changes transaction logic, which opens up new possibilities for Ethereum developers
New Ethereum Update Will Allow Built-In Multi-Sig Wallets, Simplified Update Process and More
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The new ERC-4337 update proposal has been announced by Vitalik Buterin. The Ethereum developer has discussed the new features that will be introduced with the update and the possibilities that the new ERC brings to the network.

Account Abstraction introduction

The most important update for the Ethereum network will be Account Abstraction, which has been awaited by both the developer and user communities. The update adds new verification logic for individual users' wallets. It creates new functions for wallet developers, which will now be able to implement futures like multiple signatures, social recovery and new signature algorithms.

Stormgain
Stormgain

The aforementioned functions are already present in the modern wallet, but in order to use them, developers have to use additional transactions and spend excessive amounts of gas. Users have to hold some ETH on an external account or use relay systems that usually work in a centralized manner.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Working to Launch New Paul Oakenfold Album on Cardano

Previously presented EIP-2938 was already designed to fix the issue, but it also required Ethereum protocol changes that do not mesh well with the current developer focus (the scalability issue). In the newly presented proposal, the same goals will be achieved without consensus-layer protocol changes.

How does the new proposal work?

The key function that the update will bring is the new transaction logic that allows the implementation of new uses without changing Ethereum's protocol. With EIP-4339, developers decided to create a new layer that will contain the user's commands and create a queue that will then be bundled and sent out to the block as a transaction.

Mempool transaction logic
Source: Vitalik Buterin

Properties of the new transaction design

In his article, Buterin described numerous properties that the new transaction logic brings to the chain. Actors on the chain will now be decentralized since everything is being done through a P2P mempool, simplified user-side wallet setup, full EIP-1559 support and DoS attack protection.

Related
Ripple Allocates 100 Million XRP, Getting Ready to Send It to Huobi in Lumps

An early version of the update is expected to be released soon. Right after that, the proposal will go through safety audits and will be released on testnet.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 29
09/29/2021 - 15:04
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 29
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Alibaba Bans Sale of Mining Rigs, Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Joe Biden’s Pick: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/29/2021 - 14:55
Alibaba Bans Sale of Mining Rigs, Senator Ted Cruz Opposes Joe Biden’s Pick: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XDEFI Secures $6 Million in Funding, Teases DeFi-Era Wallet Release
09/29/2021 - 14:53
XDEFI Secures $6 Million in Funding, Teases DeFi-Era Wallet Release
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov