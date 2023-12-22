Advertisement
AD

Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Largest crypto exchange delists Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) and XRP pairs linked to GBP
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 14:17
Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent development, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, announced the delisting of several spot trading pairs linked to the British Pound (GBP). The affected pairs, including Cardano (ADA)Bitcoin (BTC)Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP, will cease trading on Dec. 29.

Advertisement

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?

This decision comes amid Binance's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and navigate increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly from the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC. Throughout the year, Binance has been the focus of multiple investigations, creating an air of uncertainty around its operations.

Binance v. Regulators

A recent development involves a settlement agreement between Binance and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). A judge has given approval for the settlement, which includes a $150 million fine for Binance's founder, CZ. Additionally, Binance is obligated to pay a $1.35 million fine and return $1.35 billion in trading commissions deemed unlawfully obtained.

Related
CZ and Binance Submit Oppositions in SEC Lawsuit

As the crypto community digests another round of delisting news, traders are left wondering about the broader implications for the market. With Binance at the epicenter of regulatory turbulence, the effects on crypto enthusiasts and the overall market landscape remain uncertain. 

The delisting of these trading pairs signals a milestone in Binance's evolution, prompting interested parties to closely monitor the unfolding developments in the wake of this significant decision.

#XRP News #Cardano News #Bitcoin News #Dogecoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
2023/12/22 14:15
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
2023/12/22 14:15
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
2023/12/22 14:15
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 23% as OP Mainnet Achieves $5 Billion TVL
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 23% as OP Mainnet Achieves $5 Billion TVL
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Prepares for Biggest Crash Since 1929
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Prepares for Biggest Crash Since 1929
Rare SEC Call Sparks Hope for Bitcoin ETF Approval
Rare SEC Call Sparks Hope for Bitcoin ETF Approval
Show all
Advertisement
AD