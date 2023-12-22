Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound

In a recent development, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, announced the delisting of several spot trading pairs linked to the British Pound (GBP). The affected pairs, including Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP, will cease trading on Dec. 29.

Advertisement

This decision comes amid Binance's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and navigate increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly from the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC. Throughout the year, Binance has been the focus of multiple investigations, creating an air of uncertainty around its operations.

Binance v. Regulators

A recent development involves a settlement agreement between Binance and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). A judge has given approval for the settlement, which includes a $150 million fine for Binance's founder, CZ. Additionally, Binance is obligated to pay a $1.35 million fine and return $1.35 billion in trading commissions deemed unlawfully obtained.

As the crypto community digests another round of delisting news, traders are left wondering about the broader implications for the market. With Binance at the epicenter of regulatory turbulence, the effects on crypto enthusiasts and the overall market landscape remain uncertain.

The delisting of these trading pairs signals a milestone in Binance's evolution, prompting interested parties to closely monitor the unfolding developments in the wake of this significant decision.