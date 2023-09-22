Binance v. SEC: Multiple Bitcoin Pairs Face Service Cuts Amid Court Clash

Fri, 09/22/2023 - 14:19
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin and BNB trading services cut for multiple pairs as major crypto exchange continues cleanup under regulatory scrutiny

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has made another significant move by cutting spot trading bot services for a range of altcoins. This time, the affected tokens were paired with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD). While the delisted tokens were not very popular options, the choice of pairings has drawn attention.

Binance has been steadily increasing its delisting activity, a development that many attribute to the exchange's ongoing legal entanglements. This year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) have kept a hawkish eye on Binance, launching multiple investigations into its operations.

The courtroom saga between Binance and U.S. regulators continues to unfold, with the latest chapter involving Binance's motion to dismiss the SEC's lawsuit. In a bold move, Binance accused the SEC of attempting to retroactively impose fines without providing clear guidance on crypto industry regulation. This legal battle has far-reaching implications for the crypto industry, with the outcome poised to shape the regulatory landscape.

Binance's move to delist various trading pairs underscores its efforts to navigate the turbulent waters of regulatory challenges. The exchange's actions, while controversial, are seen by some as a strategic maneuver to shield itself and its users from potential regulatory fallout.

As the legal showdown between Binance and the SEC intensifies, the crypto space watches with bated breath. Stay tuned for more updates as this high-stakes battle unfolds.

