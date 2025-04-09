Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    New Development in SEC-Ripple Drama Raises Eyebrows

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 7:23
    A recent request to submit "decisive evidence" has faced opposition from the SEC
    Advertisement
    New Development in SEC-Ripple Drama Raises Eyebrows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple's longstanding battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seemingly came to a long-awaited end in March after the company dropped its cross-appeal.

    Advertisement

    Last week, however, a new development emerged in the case, with a man named Justin W. Keener filing an emergency request to submit "decisive evidence" in favor of Ripple. He claims that the data and information that he holds could be of "tremendous interest and value" to the defendants in this particular case as well as the broader crypto industry. 

    Keener does acknowledge that the request was highly unusual, but he insists that the data is of "the highest importance" without going into specific details. 

    HOT Stories
    New Development in SEC-Ripple Drama Raises Eyebrows
    First U.S.-Based XRP ETF Debuts with ‘Very Respectable’ Trading Volume
    Stellar (XLM) On Verge of Death Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has To Surge Now: Here Why, Bitcoin (BTC) Winning Fight For $80,000
    ETH/BTC Somehow Keeps Plunging Even Lower

    Related
    XRP to $12.50: Standard Chartered Issues Epic Price Prediction
    Tue, 04/08/2025 - 19:28
    XRP to $12.50: Standard Chartered Issues Epic Price Prediction
    Caroline AmosunCaroline Amosun

    Advertisement

    The SEC has expectedly filed an opposition to the odd emergency request. The agency claims that the request is "improper" because the case has moved to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Hence, the Southern District Court of New York lacks jurisdiction over the aforementioned request. 

    The agency has noted that Keener has not filed a motion to intervene in the case. Moreover, the request is deemed unnecessary since the filer can simply share the evidence with Ripple.

    The U.S. has yet to officially announce that the Ripple case has been dropped. 

    As reported by U.Today, Republican SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda recently refrained from commenting on XRP's legal status during his recent appearance on CNBC.  

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 5:23
    First U.S.-Based XRP ETF Debuts with ‘Very Respectable’ Trading Volume
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 9, 2025 - 0:01
    Stellar (XLM) On Verge of Death Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has To Surge Now: Here Why, Bitcoin (BTC) Winning Fight For $80,000
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Development in SEC-Ripple Drama Raises Eyebrows
    First U.S.-Based XRP ETF Debuts with ‘Very Respectable’ Trading Volume
    Stellar (XLM) On Verge of Death Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has To Surge Now: Here Why, Bitcoin (BTC) Winning Fight For $80,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD