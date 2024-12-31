Advertisement
AD

    New BTC Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality, XRP Volume Skyrockets 87%, 40 Trillion SHIB Support Ready: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Take a look at the hottest crypto news in U.Today's news digest!
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 15:04
    A
    A
    A
    New BTC Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality, XRP Volume Skyrockets 87%, 40 Trillion SHIB Support Ready: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    U.Today has summarized the top three important news stories over the past day, check them out!

    New Bitcoin prediction by Peter Brandt may shock bulls with bearish reality

    As the year of 2024 approaches its conclusion, market participants are closely watching at what level Bitcoin's price will enter 2025. Although the flagship crypto achieved a new all-time high this month, it is now trading below that threshold, indicating potential weakness, despite a 128% increase since the beginning of the year. In light of these market fluctuations, renowned trader Peter Brandt has taken to X platform to share that Bitcoin is currently showing a clear head-and-shoulders pattern. According to Brandt, there are three possible scenarios as to how this pattern could work. "It might complete and take price to $78,000; it might fail with a thrust hire: or, it might morph into something else," he wrote in his X post. The trader pointed out that as it stands right now, it is a head-and-shoulders top, which needs to be traded for what it is.

    XRP volume skyrockets 87%, will price follow?

    The recent on-chain data shows that XRP is now demonstrating early signs of recovery following a weeklong decline that resulted in a loss of over 6%. According to CoinMarketCap, yesterday, the asset's trading volume surged by 87% to $4.57 billion, providing the liquidity necessary to respond to shifts in demand. At writing time, this metric climbed even higher, to $6.25 billion over the past 24 hours. After reaching a peak of $2.86 on Dec. 3, XRP has faced bearish sentiment, but recent developments indicate a possible rebound, with the volume boost being a potential catalyst. Additionally, metrics such as a 2.66% increase in XRP Open Interest, per CoinGlass, suggest that market participants are positioning themselves for a recovery, with an initial target to reclaim the $2.25 resistance zone. Currently, XRP is changing hands at $2.09, up 0.56% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    HOT Stories
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Shiba Inu Faces Last Crucial Test for 2024 Amid $280 Million Market Sell-off
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call
    Elon Musk Adopts New X Name and PEPE-Themed Avatar, Setting Community Abuzz

    Related
    Fox Business Host Escalates Feud with XRP Community
    Sun, 12/29/2024 - 18:38
    Fox Business Host Escalates Feud with XRP Community
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    40 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) support ready: What comes next?

    Despite a general slowdown on the market, Shiba Inu is nearing a significant support level, bolstered by a trading volume of 40 trillion SHIB. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) metric suggests that if SHIB continues to decline, it will activate strong support around $0.000022. This level is a crucial area for potential recovery, as 23,170 addresses have accumulated SHIB in this price range. At the moment of writing, SHIB is changing hands below this support zone, at $0.00002134, down 1% over the past 24 hours. If SHIB can climb back to the $0.000022 support and keep it going, the dog-themed meme crypto may pave the way for a rebound; conversely, a drop below this level could lead to further declines, potentially testing the $0.000020 mark.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt #XRP #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 14:45
    Dogecoin Sees $258 Million Move in 24 Hours as 2025 Nears
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 14:42
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New BTC Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality, XRP Volume Skyrockets 87%, 40 Trillion SHIB Support Ready: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dogecoin Sees $258 Million Move in 24 Hours as 2025 Nears
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD