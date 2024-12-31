New BTC Prediction by Peter Brandt May Shock Bulls With Bearish Reality, XRP Volume Skyrockets 87%, 40 Trillion SHIB Support Ready: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

New Bitcoin prediction by Peter Brandt may shock bulls with bearish reality

As the year of 2024 approaches its conclusion, market participants are closely watching at what level Bitcoin's price will enter 2025. Although the flagship crypto achieved a new all-time high this month, it is now trading below that threshold, indicating potential weakness, despite a 128% increase since the beginning of the year. In light of these market fluctuations, renowned trader Peter Brandt has taken to X platform to share that Bitcoin is currently showing a clear head-and-shoulders pattern. According to Brandt, there are three possible scenarios as to how this pattern could work. "It might complete and take price to $78,000; it might fail with a thrust hire: or, it might morph into something else," he wrote in his X post. The trader pointed out that as it stands right now, it is a head-and-shoulders top, which needs to be traded for what it is.

XRP volume skyrockets 87%, will price follow?

The recent on-chain data shows that XRP is now demonstrating early signs of recovery following a weeklong decline that resulted in a loss of over 6%. According to CoinMarketCap, yesterday, the asset's trading volume surged by 87% to $4.57 billion, providing the liquidity necessary to respond to shifts in demand. At writing time, this metric climbed even higher, to $6.25 billion over the past 24 hours. After reaching a peak of $2.86 on Dec. 3, XRP has faced bearish sentiment, but recent developments indicate a possible rebound, with the volume boost being a potential catalyst. Additionally, metrics such as a 2.66% increase in XRP Open Interest, per CoinGlass, suggest that market participants are positioning themselves for a recovery, with an initial target to reclaim the $2.25 resistance zone. Currently, XRP is changing hands at $2.09, up 0.56% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

