Fox Business Host Escalates Feud with XRP Community

Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino has escalated his feud with the XRP community.

Gasparino, one of the most prominent financial reporters, recently stated that there is no "XRP army," riling up the supporters of the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

According to the reporter, the community mainly consists of those who "bought the coin and made insiders rich."

Earlier this week, Gasparino also criticized the ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in the Ripple case, describing it as "dumb."

He has also suggested that the SEC might not toss the Ripple lawsuit despite the incoming departure of Gary Gensler.

In his recently penned New York Post article, Gasparino, citing sources familiar with the matter, claims that the cryptocurrency industry might not necessarily get a free pass with libertarian Paul Atniks, who has been nominated to replace Gensler as the new SEC boss. In fact, the report says that the SEC might not drop its long-standing case against Ripple.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the XRP token experienced a massive rally. However, according to Gasparino, only insiders actually managed to get rich.

As reported by U.Today, the net worth of Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen increased by more than $6 billion because of the XRP price rally.

The XRP token has already given up a sizeable portion of its gains.