Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Fox Business Host Escalates Feud with XRP Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino says that there is no XRP army
    Sun, 29/12/2024 - 18:38
    Fox Business Host Escalates Feud with XRP Community
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Fox Business reporter Charles Gasparino has escalated his feud with the XRP community. 

    Advertisement

    Gasparino, one of the most prominent financial reporters, recently stated that there is no "XRP army," riling up the supporters of the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. 

    According to the reporter, the community mainly consists of those who "bought the coin and made insiders rich." 

    HOT Stories
    Fox Business Host Escalates Feud with XRP Community
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of 91% Pump If Price History Doesn't Lie
    Forgotten Gem? Cardano (ADA) Price Bottom May Be Here
    Ripple CTO Denies Being Billionaire

    Earlier this week, Gasparino also criticized the ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in the Ripple case, describing it as "dumb."

    Advertisement

    He has also suggested that the SEC might not toss the Ripple lawsuit despite the incoming departure of Gary Gensler. 

    In his recently penned New York Post article, Gasparino, citing sources familiar with the matter, claims that the cryptocurrency industry might not necessarily get a free pass with libertarian Paul Atniks, who has been nominated to replace Gensler as the new SEC boss. In fact, the report says that the SEC might not drop its long-standing case against Ripple.  

    In the fourth quarter of 2024, the XRP token experienced a massive rally. However, according to Gasparino, only insiders actually managed to get rich. 

    As reported by U.Today, the net worth of Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen increased by more than $6 billion because of the XRP price rally. 

    The XRP token has already given up a sizeable portion of its gains. 

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 29, 2024 - 15:27
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets Massive 972%, Here's SHIB Price Reaction
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 29, 2024 - 15:09
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of 91% Pump If Price History Doesn't Lie
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Discover the AUSD (Agora) Listing on XT December 23rd, 2024
    FixedFloat Launches FixedFloatBot on Telegram to Simplify Crypto Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Fox Business Host Escalates Feud with XRP Community
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets Massive 972%, Here's SHIB Price Reaction
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of 91% Pump If Price History Doesn't Lie
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD