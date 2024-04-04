Advertisement
AD

    Near Protocol (NEAR) on Verge of Major Price Test

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Near shows promising picture, as asset reaches key resistance level
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 14:13
    Near Protocol (NEAR) on Verge of Major Price Test
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Near Protocol is at a fundamental point in time that could change its price significantly. A close look at NEAR's price chart shows it is ready for a big test. Right now, NEAR is trading at about $6.87. 

    Advertisement

    The chart points out that there is a line that NEAR's price has been following downward. This line is called a 
    "trendline." If NEAR's price can go above this line, it could mean the price will start to go up much faster. 

    NEARUSDT
    NEAR/USDT Chart by TradingView

    On the chart, there are two main prices we should look at: the "support" level at around $5.64 and the "resistance" level near $7.00. The support level is reflected in the 50 EMA; if NEAR's price drops to this point, it might bounce back up and slide upwards again. If NEAR's price can break through this, there is a chance it will continue to climb higher.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Be on Verge of Hitting $112,000 and Even Higher

    For NEAR to show it can really grow, it needs to break through that trendline and pass the resistance level of $7.00. If it does this successfully, it could signal that NEAR is starting to rally; that means its price could begin to rise quickly and keep going for a while. However, if NEAR cannot pass this level, it might stay below the trendline, which could mean its price will not grow as fast.

    The future of NEAR's price depends on whether it can pass these tests. If it does break the trendline and pass the resistance, the next big price to watch would be around $8.07, which is the next level of resistance. On the other hand, if NEAR's price goes down, it could find support at $5.64, where it may stop falling and stabilize.

    #NEARUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Solana Whales Shift $123 Million in SOL - What's Happening?
    2024/04/04 14:09
    Solana Whales Shift $123 Million in SOL - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Mysterious Multi-Million XRP Transfer Heads for Top Korean Exchange
    2024/04/04 14:09
    Mysterious Multi-Million XRP Transfer Heads for Top Korean Exchange
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image ‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo
    2024/04/04 14:09
    ‘$1 Million Bitcoin’ Advocate Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Revolutionizing Africa's Digital Payment Landscape: RegTech Africa & Agpaytech Unveil Groundbreaking Research
    Xterio to Launch Gaming-Oriented Blockchain in Collaboration with AltLayer, aiming for Wider Web3 Gaming Adoption
    Dutch Blockchain Days 2024: The Leading Dutch Conference for Blockchain, Crypto, and Web3 in Amsterdam is back at the 19th of June
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Near Protocol (NEAR) on Verge of Major Price Test
    Solana Whales Shift $123 Million in SOL - What's Happening?
    Mysterious Multi-Million XRP Transfer Heads for Top Korean Exchange
    Show all