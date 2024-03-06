Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin-Based Network Stacks Now Supported by NEAR Foundation, DeSpread, Luxor as Validators

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
With enhanced set of validators, Stacks becomes more transparent, robust and decentralized than ever before
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 11:29
Bitcoin-Based Network Stacks Now Supported by NEAR Foundation, DeSpread, Luxor as Validators
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ahead of Nakamoto upgrade activation, Stacks network strengthens its ecosystem with the participation of the industry’s leaders in staking and validation capacities.

Advertisement

NEAR Foundation, DeSpread and others become Stacks signers

According to the official statement by the Stacks team, eight new organizations have begun supporting the leading Bitcoin L2 network as signers: Blockdaemon, NEAR Foundation, DeSpread, Luxor, Chorus One, Kiln, Restake and Alum Labs.

With a new cohort of signers integrated, Stacks solidified its dominance in the segment of DeFi on Bitcoin (BTC) and other Web3 economic applications of the largest blockchain network.

Fresh signers joined a group that already includes Copper, Figment, Luganodes, Xverse, Ryder and community- and individual-run staking pools.

On Stacks, signers are responsible for validating new Stacks blocks. Also, novel participants will eventually be responsible for signing deposit and withdrawal transactions for BTC/sBTC transactions. 

Andre Serrano, sBTC Resident at the Stacks Foundation, highlights the importance of the announcement for the entire ecosystem of dApps on Bitcoin (BTC):

These Signers add yet another layer of decentralization and bring industry leading infrastructure to the leading Bitcoin L2 as the ecosystem seeks to unlock the Bitcoin economy and bring Bitcoin to billions of users. Together, we are poised to unlock exciting new use cases for Bitcoin.

As covered by U.Today previously, Stacks network activated a number of tech upgrades in 2023.

Over $1 billion in STX tokens locked by stakers

Thanks to the balanced design of the network mechanism, the signer set is open and will include the thousands of Stackers currently locking over $1 billion in STX in Stacks' consensus. After the Nakamoto upgrade, Stackers, who currently earn a BTC yield for helping secure the network, will take on the additional role of validating Stacks blocks.

Adding "high-reputation" signers to the mix means network benefits from parties who have a vested interest and track record for behaving honestly. These signers are publicly and transparently participating, and they have infrastructure and tools in place that may help spot potential bad actors.

This completely open network of signers also ensures the highest level of decentralization possible in alignment with the values of those interested in new use cases for their Bitcoin.

#Stacks STX
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
2024/03/06 13:33
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Spain to Ban Worldcoin: Report
2024/03/06 13:33
Spain to Ban Worldcoin: Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Far From Over, Say Glassnode Cofounders
2024/03/06 13:33
Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Far From Over, Say Glassnode Cofounders
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
Proof of Talk Returns To The Louvre Palace As Agenda-setting Event for Web3
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Fest: A Day of Triumph and Innovation!
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Spain to Ban Worldcoin: Report
Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Far From Over, Say Glassnode Cofounders
Show all