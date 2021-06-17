PointPay PointPay

NASCAR Driver Landon Cassill to Receive His Salary in Bitcoin and Litecoin

News
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 14:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto is permeating the auto race industry, with Landon Cassill dumping cold hard cash for Bitcoin and Litecoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Nascar driver Landon Cassill will be fully paid in cryptocurrencies after inking a sponsorship deal with crypto investing app Voyager, a first for the iconic auto racing company. 

His payout will be mainly comprised of Bitcoin and Litecoin.   

Cassill has been dabbling in crypto for several years, which is why the trailblazing move is "comfortable" for him: 

 There’s a handful of drivers that are into crypto, but I’m probably one that’s been in it for long enough that’s I’m pretty comfortable with how it works.

The 31-year-old driver says that he may “carve out” some of his crypto to pay bills but plans to hold the rest.

After making waves in football and basketball, crypto is now permeating car racing. Earlier today, leading racing team McLaren announced its foray into the NFT space by making Tezos its official technical partner.

#Bitcoin News #Litecoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

