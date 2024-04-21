Advertisement
    Mysterious Whales Suddenly Shift Millions in Bitcoin After Halving

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Following recent Bitcoin halving, surge in significant cryptocurrency transactions by unidentified new whales has raised intrigue
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 20:35
    Following the recent Bitcoin halving, a notable trend has emerged on the crypto market, drawing attention to the actions of undisclosed entities. In the aftermath of the halving event, which reduced the rate of new Bitcoin issuance by half, unidentified actors have executed significant transactions, prompting speculation regarding their motives and influence on the market.

    One such transaction involved the transfer of 162,419 BTC, valued at approximately $10.56 million, between addresses "bc1q839" and "bc1qnn." Of particular interest is the lack of transaction history associated with the latter address, indicating its recent establishment, while the sender's address has been involved in previous transactions but with unknown origins.

    ""
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Despite these sizable transfers, the overall market response has been relatively stable, with Bitcoin maintaining a trading price exceeding $66,000. This resilience suggests a cautious approach among investors, awaiting further developments before making significant market moves, but with a slight bullish bias.

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Bitwise has provided historical data indicating a pattern of short-term volatility following halving events, coupled with long-term price appreciation, albeit to varying degrees. This trend reflects Bitcoin's evolving status as a mature asset, with each halving event contributing to a gradual reduction in market volatility.

    As speculation continues regarding the motives behind these transactions, market participants remain on alert, monitoring for any potential shifts in the cryptocurrency market.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

