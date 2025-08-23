Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    59,405,917 SHIB Disappear, Here's What Kicked Them Away

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 23/08/2025 - 8:33
    Staggering amount of meme coins moved by this activity of community
    Advertisement
    59,405,917 SHIB Disappear, Here's What Kicked Them Away
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Popular wallet tracker Shibburn has revealed that a substantial amount of Shiba Inu meme coins has been removed from the circulating supply recently. However, it did not help to drive the SHIB burn rate high.

    Meanwhile, the SHIB meme coin has demonstrated huge price growth, surging by more than 11%.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/23/2025 - 07:01
    'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH
    XRP Must Grow: RSI Says So, Bitcoin (BTC): Catastrophic Signal? Ethereum (ETH): $5,000 in September?
    Breaking: Ethereum (ETH) Suddenly Hits New ATH for the First Time Since 2021
    'New Dawn': Ripple CEO Reacts to Fed Governors Embracing Crypto

    59.4 million SHIB get burned

    According to the aforementioned data source, over the past seven days, an impressive amount of meme coins has been transferred to anonymous wallets — 59,405,917 SHIB. The three largest SHIB chunks that have been burned over this period of time moved 27,062,451, 10,000,000 and again 10,000,000 meme coins.

    Advertisement

    However, the overall burn rate for the past week is not impressive since it has dropped by nearly 42%. Things stand better with the daily burn rate, which is 13.71% up. Despite the positive reading, the amount of coins transferred to unspendable wallets has been tiny so far — just 79,519 SHIB.

    SHIB price follows Bitcoin upward

    On Friday, the second-largest meme coin, SHIB, demonstrated a remarkable price surge, increasing by 11.52% in a single day. It printed several consecutive hourly candles, the largest of which drove it 4.85% up.

    Ultimately, Shiba Inu reached a local high of $0.00001350, but then the asset rebounded, losing 3.68% of its value. By now, it has grown back, printing a 2.3% rise. SHIB is currently changing hands at $0.00001330.

    On Friday, the SHIB price surged in tandem with the Bitcoin price trajectory, as BTC briefly reclaimed the $117,000 level. The growth was fueled by the statement of the Fed Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, saying that the Federal Reserve would bring interest rates down a little next month. On this news, Ethereum shot to a new all-time high for the first time since November 2021.

    #Shiba Inu #Token Burn #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 7:01
    'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH
    ByYuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 23, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Must Grow: RSI Says So, Bitcoin (BTC): Catastrophic Signal? Ethereum (ETH): $5,000 in September?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Leading Tech Brands drive future digital economy to support Nigeria’s US$1 trillion 2030 vision at West Africa’s largest tech, AI & Startup Show
    MetaWin Announces “MetaWin Create” - Free AI Tools for All MetaWinners NFT Holders
    Blockchain Life Forum in Dubai on October 28–29. What to expect from the Crypto Event of the Year?
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 8:33
    59,405,917 SHIB Disappear, Here's What Kicked Them Away
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 23, 2025 - 7:01
    'Powerful': Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on New Ethereum ATH
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Aug 23, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Must Grow: RSI Says So, Bitcoin (BTC): Catastrophic Signal? Ethereum (ETH): $5,000 in September?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all