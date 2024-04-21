Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Hit 5-Year Low, Runes Impact Fading

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin (BTC) gas fee sees dramatic twist with 5-year floor created
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 11:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Hit 5-Year Low, Runes Impact Fading
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Following the Bitcoin (BTC) halving event, the transaction fees on the network skyrocketed as the Runes token standard that was launched alongside triggered an explosive gas fee. In a dramatic twist, CryptoQuant analyst Julio Moreno has pointed out that the transaction fees are dropping significantly.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Satoshi Missed 'Big Opportunity' Avoiding This Date for Bitcoin Halving: Anthony Pompliano

    According to his analysis, despite the massive number of Runes activity recorded on April 20, the transaction fees plummeted. As reported earlier, the impact of Runes hit a climax when a trader paid more than $500,000 in transaction fees. While this is nothing new to the Bitcoin blockchain, the higher-than-usual gas implies average users will get strained conducting transactions on the network.

    According to Moreno, despite the massive embrace of Runes, Bitcoin recorded a daily average transaction fee that was lower than in late 2017 and early 2018. Despite this impressive stat, the headwind is not cleared as the network balance can be negatively tilted moving forward.

    The events ongoing on the Bitcoin blockchain have a precedence. Earlier last year, the BRC-20 token standard was created, driving a lot of transactions on the network, a situation that is just abating.

    Unique twists in Bitcoin transactions

    The Runes standard creates good traction that places Bitcoin in a good spot with miners poised to benefit from the high traffic generated. As the Bitcoin halving has now reduced the overall transaction fees, this Runes transaction boom will help provide the needed cushion to help miners stay in business.

    Related
    15,000 ETH Moved Suddenly as Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Activates

    Unlike Ethereum, Bitcoin has no plans to enhance the blockchain to reduce transaction fees. Ethereum did that with the recently launched Dencun upgrade. This upgrade repositioned the Ethereum Layer-2 protocols, whose fees were reduced to a fraction of what they were before the upgrade.

    Despite the growing number of activities on Bitcoin, enhancements to reduce fees are currently not on the radar of its core developers.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 18% as Crypto Market Recovers
    2024/04/21 11:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 18% as Crypto Market Recovers
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent for Sale: Why Are Whales Selling?
    2024/04/21 11:36
    100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent for Sale: Why Are Whales Selling?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Vitalik Buterin Reminds Everyone About Main Goal of Crypto
    2024/04/21 11:36
    Vitalik Buterin Reminds Everyone About Main Goal of Crypto
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment in TradeTogether to Enhance Web3 Wealth Management
    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Hit 5-Year Low, Runes Impact Fading
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 18% as Crypto Market Recovers
    100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent for Sale: Why Are Whales Selling?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD