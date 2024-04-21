Advertisement
    Fundamental Satoshi Nakamoto Statement Revealed From Hidden Emails

    Arman Shirinyan
    Satoshi Nakamoto's vision of Bitcoin is strong fundament for future development of digital asset industry
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 9:20
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    An early Bitcoin contributor, Martti Malmi, has shared a collection of previously undisclosed emails with Satoshi Nakamoto. These emails shed new light on Bitcoin's early days and Nakamoto's philosophical approach to the digital currency.

    Key among these insights is Nakamoto's perspective on Bitcoin as primarily a medium of exchange, not merely an investment vehicle. He highlighted the energy efficiency of Bitcoin's proof-of-work mechanism compared to traditional banking, addressing environmental concerns before they became a major talking point.

    BTCUSD
    Bitcoin/USD Chart by TradingView

    Nakamoto's email from May 2, 2009, commends Malmi for grasping Bitcoin's potential, mentioning that linking Bitcoin to fiat currencies could boost its value — a topic he was hesitant to discuss publicly until the right moment. He also stressed the importance of preparing for an influx of users, anticipating widespread adoption.

    Furthermore, Nakamoto envisioned Bitcoin's ability to scale up to handle transaction volumes much larger than those handled by conventional financial systems, at a fraction of the cost. He assured that as the network grew, it would become more secure, dismissing early vulnerabilities as minor startup issues.

    Another interesting and somewhat funny detail from the emails is Nakamoto's request for help with website content. This humanizes the often mythologized figure of Nakamoto, showing his willingness to collaborate and delegate.

    Bitcoin-like encryption, backups and user-friendliness were also topics of discussion. They have shown that Nakamoto is committed to making Bitcoin accessible and secure for masses.

    These email exchanges enrich the narrative around Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin's origins and provide more interesting details, which, when analyzed, may shed more light on Nakamoto's secret identity. For now, only one thing is clear: Satoshi Nakamoto's vision is close to what we have today, despite the continuous evolution of Bitcoin.

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

