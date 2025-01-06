Dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK) Meme Cryptos Amid Worst Performers Today

Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    As cryptocurrency market takes breath, some major meme coins are in red
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 16:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    As Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is making another attempt to conquer the $100,000 level, dozens of altcoins are losing their value. Popular meme cryptocurrencies are on the list of the worst performers, yet some new cryptos in this sphere have entered the top 100.

    Dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK), Brett (BRETT): Meme cryptos in red today

    The segment of meme cryptocurrencies lost over $100 million of its capitalization in the last 24 hours. While the market benchmark is down by 0.4%, the meme coin cap dropped by over 1.1% today, Jan. 6, 2024.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    On the list of the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in the top 100 are two meme coins: Solana's largest dog-coin, Dogwifhat (WIF)  and multi-blockchain meme coin Bonk (BONK). Dogwifhat (WIF) lost 2,8% in the last 24 hours and is struggling to hold 75th place in the top rankings.

    HOT Stories
    Stellar (XLM) Nears Shiba Inu in Market Ranking Amid 35% Surge
    Mike McGlone Likens DOGE And ‘Unlimited Supply Cryptos’ to ‘Dot-Com Bubble’
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    Savvy Trader Peter Brandt: 'I Own Bitcoin and SOL,' But There's a Big Catch

    Bonk (BONK) is down by 2.1%, and its price is ready to lose the sensitive level of $0,000034. Meanwile, on the weekly time frame, both currencies are in the green.

    In the second hundred of the largest cryptocurrencies list, Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) erased 3% of its market cap tonight. The asset is trading at $0.7405 on major spot exchanges.

    Trader Henrik Zeberg: Meme coins consolidating before explosive growth

    Meanwhile, some smaller meme coins are demonstrating impressive growth rates. SPX6900 (SPX), one of Murad's largest meme coins, jumped into the top 100 cryptos with a 20% market cap surge.

    Also, ai16z (AI16Z), a meme coin of an AI-driven DAO, surged by 21% and hit a new local high over $2.12.

    Prominent trader Henrik Zeberg is optimistic about the potential for meme coins' growth in the midterm. He is certain that major meme coins, including Dogwifhat (WIF), are still in their consolidation phase:

    Memes are consolidating.... they should explode at some point! Then we hang on for dear life!!

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin, is up by 2.5%. The oldest dog-themed crypto is changing hands at $0.39 on major spot exchanges.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogwifhat WIF #BONK News #Henrik Zeberg
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

