Dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK) Meme Cryptos Amid Worst Performers Today

Advertisement

As Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is making another attempt to conquer the $100,000 level, dozens of altcoins are losing their value. Popular meme cryptocurrencies are on the list of the worst performers, yet some new cryptos in this sphere have entered the top 100.

Dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK), Brett (BRETT): Meme cryptos in red today

The segment of meme cryptocurrencies lost over $100 million of its capitalization in the last 24 hours. While the market benchmark is down by 0.4%, the meme coin cap dropped by over 1.1% today, Jan. 6, 2024.

Image by CoinGecko

On the list of the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in the top 100 are two meme coins: Solana's largest dog-coin, Dogwifhat (WIF) and multi-blockchain meme coin Bonk (BONK). Dogwifhat (WIF) lost 2,8% in the last 24 hours and is struggling to hold 75th place in the top rankings.

Bonk (BONK) is down by 2.1%, and its price is ready to lose the sensitive level of $0,000034. Meanwile, on the weekly time frame, both currencies are in the green.

Advertisement

In the second hundred of the largest cryptocurrencies list, Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) erased 3% of its market cap tonight. The asset is trading at $0.7405 on major spot exchanges.

Trader Henrik Zeberg: Meme coins consolidating before explosive growth

Meanwhile, some smaller meme coins are demonstrating impressive growth rates. SPX6900 (SPX), one of Murad's largest meme coins, jumped into the top 100 cryptos with a 20% market cap surge.

Also, ai16z (AI16Z), a meme coin of an AI-driven DAO, surged by 21% and hit a new local high over $2.12.

Prominent trader Henrik Zeberg is optimistic about the potential for meme coins' growth in the midterm. He is certain that major meme coins, including Dogwifhat (WIF), are still in their consolidation phase:

Memes are consolidating.... they should explode at some point! Then we hang on for dear life!!

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin, is up by 2.5%. The oldest dog-themed crypto is changing hands at $0.39 on major spot exchanges.