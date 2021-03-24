Mysterious BitClout Service Receives "Cease-and-Desist Letter" From Top Lawyers, Here's Why

Top-notch lawyers from Anderson Kill have requested BitClout and its alleged owner to remove the profile of Bitcoin (BTC) developer Brandon Curtis from the platform

Top U.S.-based legal firm Anderson Kill asks BitClout and its alleged leader to cease "tokenization" of its client Brandon Curtis, the product lead of Radar Relay decentralized exchange. The lawyers claim that BitClout repeatedly violate the California Civil Code regarding personal data issues.

BitClout should stop violating personal data legislation: Anderson Kill

According to the document shared by Mr. Curtis, Anderson Kill reached out to crypto entrepreneur Nader Al-Naji in order to cease the unauthorized "profitting" from people's identities. Namely, the firm stresses that BitClout listed the avatar of Brandon Curtis without prior consent and has benefitted from this "offering."

Image via Twitter

Lawyers studied the whitepaper of BitClout and figured out that it is impossible for their client to get even a small share of the benefits from the "offering" of his likeness without paying for the connection to the platform and interacting with its team.

Also, Mr. Curtis faces several "consumer protection and deceptive practice" concerns related to the manner in which BitClout processes his data. There are a number of ways in which BitClout intentionally violates the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

As such, the lawyers request the immediate removal of the profile of their client from the BitClout website and that BitClout desists from similar violations in the future.

Behind the scenes of decentralization theater

It should also be noted that this is the first official mention of Basis founder Nader Al-Naji as the owner and founder of BitClout. The entire team of this mysterious product has remained strictly anonymous.

Anderson Kill lawyers have not disclosed their sources, but they are fully confident in Mr. Al-Naji's involvement:

BitClout (...) a project that we understand was launched by you and is under your control. (...) Your efforts to conceal your management and ownership of the Site reveal that these violations of CCPA are intentional.

Thus, the lawyers (including pro-Bitcoin Stephen Palley) treat the policy of Mr. Al-Naji as "decentralization theater" that BitClout uses to market itself. According to the letter, Mr. Curtis' profile should be removed by March 24, 2021.

BitClout is a mysterious project that allowed its customers to buy and sell shares in "tokenized" persons. So far, 15,000 influencers have been added to its database.