Myria L2 Gaming Platform Has Its MYRIA Token Listed by OKX Exchange

Thu, 04/06/2023 - 13:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
MYRIA, core native cryptocurrency of L2 Ethereum-based platform for Web3 games, is going to debut on top exchange OKX
Cover image via myria.com
Contents

Myria, a new-gen blockchain platform for gaming-focused decentralized applications (dApps) shares the details of its token generation event, airdrop distribution and first listing campaign on major exchanges. New token MYRIA is set to be the core utility asset of the entire Myria ecosystem.

Myria announces its MYRIA token listing on OKX exchange

According to the official announcement shared by Myria, a Layer-2 blockchain gaming platform, its native token MYRIA goes live on OKX, one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges (CEXes).

MYRIA is available on OKX from April 6, 2023. As an ERC-20 token, it is running on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. MYRIA has a number of use cases in Myria ecosystem, including but not limited to governance, staking, in-game utility, protocol and node operators' fees.

To celebrate the much-anticipated airdrop, the Myria (MYRIA) team will be hosting Alliance Key NFT Airdrop offering limited digital collectibles' drops to Myria's (MYRIA) early enthusiasts.

Myria co-founder and head of blockchain Brendan Duhamel highlights that listing on OKX is a major milestone for the progress of his ecosystem:

Our token launch is another step towards our goal of building and scaling innovative blockchain games securely and effectively. Within a short time, Myria managed to bring onboard 1 million users and make it easier for gaming studios to build Web3. This is what will truly scale the ecosystem and our goal is to make it easier for both players and game studios to enter the Web3 space.

As the popularity of Myria ecosystem grows, new use cases will be introduced for MYRIA token, the team added.

More listings on top-tier CEXes to come

To introduce MYRIA to new OKX users, the Myria protocol team announced airdropping 45 million MYRIA tokens. OKX user IDs are required to enlist in the distribution.

Following the token generation event (TGE) and expansion to OKX, the MYRIA token will be available on Kucoin and other Tier 1 cryptocurrency exchanges.

Myria Ecosystem Now Has Its Second-Layer Solution on Ethereum

As covered by U.Today previously, Myria (MYRIA) unveiled its second-layer solution on Ethereum (ETH) mainnet in August 2022. By press time, it onboarded 250 third-party gaming projects and gathered a community of 350,000 cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

#GameFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

