Myria Ecosystem Now Has Its Second-Layer Solution on Ethereum

Myria, a cutting-edge gaming ecosystem, shared the details of its hotly anticipated release of an L2 scaling network for Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. It will significantly streamline the process of blockchain-based games development and advance the performance of gaming dApps.

Myria's Layer 2 mechanism to address major issues in blockchain gaming

According to the official statement shared by the Myria team on its social media networks and main blog, its gaming-focused Ethereum-centric L2 launches in mainnet.

Myria L2 is now LIVE. 🚀



We are here to solve the scalability issues of Ethereum, with 0 gas fees & lightning-fast transaction speeds.



August 26, 2022

Myria's L2 stack includes a toolkit of gamer- and developer-focused solutions such as Myria Developer SDK, Myria Wallet and an NFT marketplace. Myria L2 infrastructure leverages ZK-based solutions to advance throughput and process up to 9,000 transactions per second.

Blockchain gaming and NFT enthusiasts will be able to create their wallets on Myria in a one-click manner to mint and transfer NFTs with zero gas fees and a negligible carbon footprint.

Brendan Duhamel, co-founder of Myria, is excited by the opportunities this release unlocks for blockchain-focused game developers, traders and NFT users:

We are incredibly fortunate to have such a strong community eager to join the Myria L2. With this launch, the team is very thrilled to see our vision finally come to life. We are incredibly excited to bring the industry this next step forward with what we’ve built. We see massive potential in the underlying technology we have built to support NFT scalability and we believe blockchain gaming will be the next big vertical for NFTs. This is why we have created NFT solutions purpose built to serve game developers and game builders. We’re just getting started!

It should also be notes that Myria's solutions have onboarded over 1.2 million of users and developers since the mainnet launch.

Myria Developer Solution changes game in API segment

Myria Developer Solution promotes itself as an "API-first" toolkit that simplifies the interaction with its set of REST APIs and software development kits (SDKs).

Recently, Myria partnered with Leapblock Studios to release Moonville Farms, a play-to-earn ecosystem that is ready to launch on Myria in the coming weeks.

Also, Myria scored a partnership with cricket legend AB de Villiers; the top-tier sports celebrity is going to launch his first-ever mobile game with elements of on-chain economics and NFTs on Myria.