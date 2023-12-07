Advertisement
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Throws Cold Water on Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

Alex Dovbnya
Trading legend John Bollinger, the mastermind behind the Bollinger Bands, took a step back to reevaluate his recent Bitcoin commentary
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 05:40
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Throws Cold Water on Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
Trading maverick John Bollinger, the brains behind the widely-used Bollinger Bands, took a moment to ponder over his latest Bitcoin commentary on the X social media network. 

"When one makes a comment like the one I did yesterday, one must always consider the possibility that one has marked THE TOP. This is what makes life interesting," the legendary chartist said. 

Predicting a Bitcoin breakout 

On Wednesday, Bollinger noted that the flagship cryptocurrency was demonstrating significant strength due to a two-bar reversal at the middle Bollinger Band on Nov. 21

This observation comes at a time when Bitcoin is making headlines by consistently setting new peaks for the year 2023. 

Bollinger's expertise, particularly his creation of the Bollinger Bands, a key volatility measuring tool, adds significant weight to his analysis. These bands, which are comprised of a moving average and two standard deviation levels, suggest a strong market trend when an asset like Bitcoin trades outside of them.

In September, the famous trader correctly predicted an upper-band breakout. 

Cooling off    

After the recent surge, Bitcoin's market shows signs of stabilizing around the $44,000 mark. 

Interestingly, it has not yet entered the "Extreme Greed" territory, often linked with market peaks. 

The current sentiment analysis places the market in a "Greed" state, with scores consistently in the 70s. For now, traders and investors remain cautiously optimistic.  

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

