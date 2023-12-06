Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Massive Transfers as Price Spikes 5%

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced significant wallet transfers, including 64.7 million DOGE to Coinbase and 72.6 million DOGE from Robinhood
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 19:48
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme-inspired digital asset, has seen some heightened whale activity.   

Earlier this Wednesday, 64.7 million DOGE, equivalent to around $6.2 million, was transferred to Coinbase from an unidentified wallet. 

In another major transaction, 72.6 million DOGE, valued at approximately $7.1 million, moved from Robinhood to an unknown destination. 

Dogecoin's 10th anniversary 

These substantial transfers coincide with Dogecoin's 10th anniversary on Dec. 6, a decade since its initial launch in 2013.

Dogecoin's evolution from a light-hearted meme to a significant player in the cryptocurrency market is a journey worth noting. Originally developed as a playful alternative to more serious digital currencies, Dogecoin has since gained a substantial user base and widespread recognition. 

The coin's 10th anniversary not only marks its longevity but also stresses its unique position in the digital currency landscape.

Leading the pack 

Amidst a volatile crypto market, Dogecoin has shown remarkable performance, outshining other top 10 cryptocurrencies in recent trends. 

According to data provided by CoinGecko, the leading meme coin is up more than 5% over the past 24 hours.   

This surge places DOGE allows the meme coin to stand among among its counterparts like Bitcoin, which is up only a mere 0.8% after a stunning rally.  

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

