    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Mt. Gox recently pushed back the repayment deadline to late 2025
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 5:02
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm Spot On Chain, wallets associated with the now-defunct Mt. Gox cryptocurrency exchange transferred more than $2 billion worth of Bitcoin to three new addresses earlier this Tuesday. 

    Advertisement

    The price of Bitcoin dropped to as low as $66,853 earlier today, according to data provided by CoinGecko

    Following the most recent transfers, there is still $810 million worth of Bitcoin left in known wallets associated with the exchange. 

    HOT Stories
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K
    Here's When XRP Downtrend Can End, Tron (TRX) Shows 36% Rally Everyone Is Missing, Solana (SOL) Price Drops by 11%, But Bullish Signal Is Here
    Here's Why This Bitcoin Market Cycle Is Different
    First State Pension Fund Buys Ethereum (ETH) ETF

    Mt. Gox emerged as one of the main bearish catalysts earlier this year, putting severe pressure on the price of Bitcoin. It started repaying creditors in July in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. Many of the exchange's customers had to wait for roughly a decade in order to get their money back. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Here's Why This Bitcoin Market Cycle Is Different
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 19:42
    Here's Why This Bitcoin Market Cycle Is Different
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The exchange ended up repaying more than $6 billion worth of Bitcoin in July and August, according to SpotOnTrack data. In early September, Mt. Gox was left with about 30% of its initial holdings. 

    Now, it seems like the repayment process is almost over, meaning that the exchange is unlikely to contribute to more selling pressure. 

    Last month, the exchange's managing trustee announced that the deadline for repayments was pushed back to Oct. 31, 2025. The trustee noted that many creditors were yet to receive their repayments due to failing to complete the required procedures. Moreover, Mt. Gox also stumbled upon some issues during the repayment process. 

    Related
    Mt. Gox Makes Massive Bitcoin Transfer
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 05:08
    Mt. Gox Makes Massive Bitcoin Transfer
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Meanwhile, Mark Karpeles, the disgraced CEO of the failed exchange, is now on track to launch his new exchange called EllipX. The controversial enterprineur recenlty stated that the Mt. Gox hack would not have happened with modern tools such as hierarchical deterministic (HD) wallets. 

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 5, 2024 - 0:01
    Here's When XRP Downtrend Can End, Tron (TRX) Shows 36% Rally Everyone Is Missing, Solana (SOL) Price Drops by 11%, But Bullish Signal Is Here
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 19:42
    Here's Why This Bitcoin Market Cycle Is Different
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Legend of Arcadia: Redefining Community-Driven Operations
    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K
    Here's When XRP Downtrend Can End, Tron (TRX) Shows 36% Rally Everyone Is Missing, Solana (SOL) Price Drops by 11%, But Bullish Signal Is Here
    Here's Why This Bitcoin Market Cycle Is Different
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD