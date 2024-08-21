    Mt. Gox Makes Massive Bitcoin Transfer

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Mt. Gox has sent $709 million worth of Bitcoin to Bitstamp
    Wed, 21/08/2024 - 5:08
    Mt. Gox Makes Massive Bitcoin Transfer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Mt. Gox, the long-defunct cryptocurrency exchange, transferred a whopping  $709.44 million worth of Bitcoin to the Bitstamp exchange, according to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Lookonchain. 

    Last month, Mt. Gox creditors started receiving their much-anticipated funds on BitGo, Bitstamp, Kraken, and some other exchanges.

    The notorious cryptocurrency exchange, which famously went bankrupt in 2014 following a major hack, started conducting repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash in early July. Bitcoin experienced a substantial sell-off on this news. 

    There is also more compelling data to support the claim that Mt. Gox creditors are not selling Bitcoin en masse. As noted by CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, there was no significant spike in Bitcoin outflows on Kraken following Mt. Gox's transfers to creditors in late July. 

    At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $59,379 after declining 2.6%, according to CoinGecko data.

    #Bitcoin News
