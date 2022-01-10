Most Iconic Bitcoin-Related Tweet Turns 13

News
Mon, 01/10/2022 - 19:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The tweet posted by Bitcoin’s earliest adopter has turned 13 years old
Most Iconic Bitcoin-Related Tweet Turns 13
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

There have been many iconic tweets on crypto Twitter, but not a single one will come close to Hal Finney’s one.

The prominent cryptographer tweeted about running Bitcoin on Jan. 11, 2009, which is the first known tweet about the largest cryptocurrency. Back then, virtually no one could predict that this experiment would give birth to a multi-trillion-dollar industry. The tweet came just a week after the genesis block was mined.

Finney received the very first Bitcoin transaction from none other but Satoshi Nakamoto. This, of course, led to a lot of speculation about him being the Bitcoin creator, something that the late cypherpunk denied.

A little over a week after Finney posted his legendary “running Bitcoin” tweet, he also posted several other prescient tweets about improving the cryptocurrency anonymity and dealing with its carbon footprint. While the Bitcoin network required a minuscule amount of energy when Finney started using it, he had enough foresight to predict the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency mining. Now that Bitcoin requires more electricity than many countries, its environmental implications have come to the fore.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fully Retraces Late-October Rally
After watching Bitcoin make its baby steps toward mainstream acceptance and becoming a prominent member of the Bitcoin community, Finney passed away at the age of 58 after losing his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Finney’s body was cryonically frozen in 2014 so that he could be possibly revived in the future.

Finney famously predicted that the Bitcoin price could one day reach $10 million.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Listed by MEXC Global
01/10/2022 - 20:56
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Listed by MEXC Global
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, and ADA Price Analysis for January 10
01/10/2022 - 16:30
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, and ADA Price Analysis for January 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Profitability Rate Drops to 44%, Peter Brandt Issues Major ETH Warning, Justin Sun Buys BTC on the Dip: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/10/2022 - 16:09
SHIB Profitability Rate Drops to 44%, Peter Brandt Issues Major ETH Warning, Justin Sun Buys BTC on the Dip: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina