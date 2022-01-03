Elon Musk Makes Hilarious Comment About Bitcoin's Genesis Block

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken note of the 13th anniversary of Bitcoin’s genesis block in a reply to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeting the code that marked the beginning of the world’s first blockchain.

Reminds me of when I hex edited Ultima V to get out of the final maze — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2022

Musk says that it reminds him of hexing an edited version of “Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny,” a popular role-playing video game that was released back in March 1988.



In August 2016, Musk tweeted that Ultima V was one of his favorite childhood games.

Image by twitter.com

Some gamers typically use a hex editor, a program for manipulating the fundamental binary data, in order to enable cheats for PC games.

A trillion-dollar asset

The first Bitcoin block was mined on Jan. 3, 2009, by pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto.



The flagship cryptocurrency has come a long way since then. Last February, Bitcoin topped the $1 trillion mark for the first time.



The world’s oldest cryptocurrency has experienced strong institutional adoption in 2021, with traditional financial institutions finally recognizing it as a standalone asset class.



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also greenlit the very first Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund in October.

Musk says he didn’t create Bitcoin

As reported by U.Today, Elon Musk recently reiterated that he wasn’t Satoshi amid renewed rumors about his possible involvement in creating Bitcoin.



The Tesla CEO also named cryptographer Nick Szabo as his top Satoshi candidate.



Musk has repeatedly taken aim at Bitcoin’s scaling issues, recently describing its speed as “comically low.”



The centibillionaire believes that Dogecoin is a better fit for day-to-day payments.