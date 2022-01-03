Elon Musk Makes Hilarious Comment About Bitcoin's Genesis Block

Mon, 01/03/2022 - 20:02
Alex Dovbnya
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken note of the 13th anniversary of Bitcoin’s genesis block in a reply to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeting the code that marked the beginning of the world’s first blockchain.

Musk says that it reminds him of hexing an edited version of “Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny,” a popular role-playing video game that was released back in March 1988.

In August 2016, Musk tweeted that Ultima V was one of his favorite childhood games.

Musk
Some gamers typically use a hex editor, a program for manipulating the fundamental binary data, in order to enable cheats for PC games.

A trillion-dollar asset

The first Bitcoin block was mined on Jan. 3, 2009, by pseudonymous founder Satoshi Nakamoto.  

The flagship cryptocurrency has come a long way since then. Last February, Bitcoin topped the $1 trillion mark for the first time.

The world’s oldest cryptocurrency has experienced strong institutional adoption in 2021, with traditional financial institutions finally recognizing it as a standalone asset class.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also greenlit the very first Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund in October.

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Praises Tezos and Zcash

Musk says he didn’t create Bitcoin   

As reported by U.Today, Elon Musk recently reiterated that he wasn’t Satoshi amid renewed rumors about his possible involvement in creating Bitcoin.

The Tesla CEO also named cryptographer Nick Szabo as his top Satoshi candidate.

Musk has repeatedly taken aim at Bitcoin’s scaling issues, recently describing its speed as “comically low.”

The centibillionaire believes that Dogecoin is a better fit for day-to-day payments.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

