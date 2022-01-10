Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fully Retraces Late-October Rally

Easy come, easy go: Shiba Inu has pared its late-October gains that made it the talk of the town

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is having yet another rough day, plunging to a multi-month low of $0.00002537 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

It has now fully retraced its late-October rally that left the investing community in awe. On Oct. 28, SHIB jumped to its current peak of $0.00008616, appearing close to dropping another zero after gaining more than 210% in just six days.



The rally then came to a grinding halt. Despite a slew of exchange listings, merchant adoption milestones and new development within the token's sprawling ecosystem, Shiba Inu has so far failed to get back on track, continuing its lethargic price performance.



The token is now down more than 70% from its all-time high, with the majority of holders now sitting on losses, according to IntoTheBlock data.



The increasing prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates multiple times this year to battle the rapidly increasing level of inflation have battered equities markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down over 2% at the time of writing.



