Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fully Retraces Late-October Rally

News
Mon, 01/10/2022 - 15:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Easy come, easy go: Shiba Inu has pared its late-October gains that made it the talk of the town
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fully Retraces Late-October Rally
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is having yet another rough day, plunging to a multi-month low of $0.00002537 on the Bitstamp exchange.

SHIB
Image by tradingview.com

It has now fully retraced its late-October rally that left the investing community in awe. On Oct. 28, SHIB jumped to its current peak of $0.00008616, appearing close to dropping another zero after gaining more than 210% in just six days.

The rally then came to a grinding halt. Despite a slew of exchange listings, merchant adoption milestones and new development within the token's sprawling ecosystem, Shiba Inu has so far failed to get back on track, continuing its lethargic price performance.

The token is now down more than 70% from its all-time high, with the majority of holders now sitting on losses, according to IntoTheBlock data.

The increasing prospects of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates multiple times this year to battle the rapidly increasing level of inflation have battered equities markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down over 2% at the time of writing.

Related
SEC Boss Won't Say If Ethereum Is a Security
Bitcoin (BTC) is failing to perform as a stock market hedge, plunging below the psychologically important $40,000 mark for the first time since Sept. 21.

Ethereum (ETH) also careened below $3,000 for the first time since September.

With another multi-year bear market becoming increasingly likely, multiple analysts claim that the two largest cryptocurrencies are much safer bets compared to alternative cryptos, whose prices could start freefalling. As reported by U.Today, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes recently predicted that altcoins could tumble as much as 90% if the Fed becomes increasingly hawkish.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Profitability Rate Drops to 44%, Peter Brandt Issues Major ETH Warning, Justin Sun Buys BTC on the Dip: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/10/2022 - 16:09
SHIB Profitability Rate Drops to 44%, Peter Brandt Issues Major ETH Warning, Justin Sun Buys BTC on the Dip: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Polygon (MATIC) Zero-Knowledge EVM Hermez Heading Toward Mainnet: Date Announced
01/10/2022 - 15:58
Polygon (MATIC) Zero-Knowledge EVM Hermez Heading Toward Mainnet: Date Announced
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Smart Contracts May Soon Arrive on Bitcoin Blockchain Through This Integration: Details
01/10/2022 - 15:32
Smart Contracts May Soon Arrive on Bitcoin Blockchain Through This Integration: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide