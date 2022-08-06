Monero (XMR) Up 41% Since June, XMR Sentiment Soars Highest Since 2021 ATH

Santiment data aggregator has reported that privacy coin Monero (XMR) has begun to return to the zone of high market attention and has reached a new significant milestone.
+41% since mid-June as XMR sentiment soars
As per a tweet published by the Santiment team today, Monero has been emerging from under radar and has gained roughly 41 percent since the middle of June. Back then, XMR was changing hands at $102.05, while now the coin is trading at $160.63 as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.
Monero is currently ranked 28 and it has seen a highest rise in sentiment since the historic price peak of $517.62 the coin reached on May 7 last year.
