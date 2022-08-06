Monero (XMR) Up 41% Since June, XMR Sentiment Soars Highest Since 2021 ATH

Monero has been emerging from under radar with a huge spike in sentiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Santiment data aggregator has reported that privacy coin Monero (XMR) has begun to return to the zone of high market attention and has reached a new significant milestone.

+41% since mid-June as XMR sentiment soars

As per a tweet published by the Santiment team today, Monero has been emerging from under radar and has gained roughly 41 percent since the middle of June. Back then, XMR was changing hands at $102.05, while now the coin is trading at $160.63 as per data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Monero is currently ranked 28 and it has seen a highest rise in sentiment since the historic price peak of $517.62 the coin reached on May 7 last year.