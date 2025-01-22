ML Platform Crunch Joins Solana Incubator

Crunch, a machine learning solution provider, has joined Cohort 2 of the Solana Incubator program in New York, gaining access to tailored support from the Solana Labs team.

Advertisement

Crunch mobilizes a decentralized global network of over 7,000 machine learning engineers, scientists and researchers. Through competitive, high-stakes prediction challenges, this community develops advanced machine learning models that outperform traditional centralized teams.

This three-month program is designed to accelerate the development of promising companies on the Solana blockchain.

The challenges, or “Crunches,” are tailored to specific customer needs, incentivizing participants with rewards and fostering innovation. Winning models are aggregated into predictive feeds that continually improve through ongoing competitions.

Advertisement

"Being accepted into the Solana Incubator is a pivotal milestone for Crunch," said Jean Herelle, the CEO of Crunch. "Solana's unparalleled speed and scalability align perfectly with our mission to democratize access to predictive intelligence. This support strengthens our ability to innovate, empowering a global network of contributors to redefine what's possible in decentralized prediction modeling."

The program will also bolster Crunch Lab, enabling global contributors to design top-tier predictive models without requiring extensive resources for raw data.

Leveraging Solana's high-performance blockchain ensures these models remain scalable and secure as they are deployed in the ecosystem, driving efficiency and innovation in predictive intelligence.