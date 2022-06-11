Mining Chip Giant Nano Labs Filed with SEC for IPO on Nasdaq

News
Sat, 06/11/2022 - 18:23
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Despite prolonged bear market, more and more firms are getting closer to going public
Mining Chip Giant Nano Labs Filed with SEC for IPO on Nasdaq
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

While other NASDAQ-listed companies are in the red, their competitors from Nano Labs filled a request with the U.S. watchdog for an initial public offering (IPO).

Chip producer Nano Labs eyes $50 million IPO on NASDAQ

According to the statement shared by IPO monitoring portal Renaissance Capital, Nano Labs, a Chinese chip producer, filled with the U.S. SEC for an upcoming IPO on NASDAQ.

The announcement was made by Chinese cryptocurrency journalist and insider Colin Wu. As per the information of the IPO trackers, for the first time, the request to the SEC was sent quietly in 2021. The company is going to offer its stocks under the NA ticker.

Nano Labs is a leading fabless integrated circuit design company in mainland China; it also created a Singapore-based fully-owned subsidiary to faciliate the expansion of its overseas market.

Related
Mining Tech Giant Canaan Inc. Fails to Raise 25% of Initial IPO

Mr. Wu also says that Nano Labs is helmed by Kong Jianping, former co-chairman of another chips producer, Canaan Inc. Canaan made headlines with its IPO that raised $90 million amid the 2018-2019 crypto winter; the company had planned to yield a 300% more impressive sum.

COIN, HUT, MSTR in deep red

As the cryptocurrency market drawdown accelerates, virtually all mainstream stocks in this segment are facing significant losses. Coinbase's COIN is a textbook example: it lost 82% of its IPO price.

TSX-listed Bitcoin (BTC) mining heavyweight Hut 8 Mining saw the price of its HUT stocks plummet by almost 90% in the last seven months.

MicroStrategy Inc., a flagship company of corporate crypto adoption trends, looks strong amid this carnage; in recent months, it "only" lost 75% of its capitalization.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu Active Whale Addresses Jump 44% as SHIB Usage Increases
06/11/2022 - 21:30
Shiba Inu Active Whale Addresses Jump 44% as SHIB Usage Increases
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Axie Infinity (AXS) Economics Slammed by Bloomberg Crypto, Here's Why
06/11/2022 - 21:00
Axie Infinity (AXS) Economics Slammed by Bloomberg Crypto, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple Expands Further to UK and Europe as Modulr Nabs New Deal
06/11/2022 - 20:30
Ripple Expands Further to UK and Europe as Modulr Nabs New Deal
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide