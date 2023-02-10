Millions of Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokens Bought by Biggest BNB Whale Ahead of This Release

According to WhaleStats, a BNB whale named "Martian Manhunter," which ranks first among the whales under its watch, has just bought 54,000,000 ZIL tokens worth $1,504,101.

Whales frequently accumulate tokens in response to positive fundamentals, and they frequently do so during periods of dips or consolidation.

On March 31, 2023, the official launch of WEB3WAR, a multiplayer first-person shooter that is the first of its kind built on Ziliqa, is anticipated. 

WEB3WAR is a full cross-play and cross-progression-enabled shooter for PC, Mac, Linux and mobile, with inventory assets secured by the Zilliqa blockchain.

According to a Twitter announcement, the official launch of WEB3WAR v1.0 will take place on March 31, 2023. 

On Feb. 9, Ziliqa Gaming announced the release of WEB3WAR beta v0.18, which brings a range of visual optimizations, gameplay improvements and new UI features.

In other news, Hong Kong-based Brinc, a global venture accelerator, and Zilliqa have signed an agreement to enhance start-up acceleration in the Web3 space.

ZIL price action

Zilliqa entered consolidation shortly after reaching highs of $0.03 on Jan. 16, following an impressive start to the year. 

The range trading seeks to persist as the daily RSI is just at the neutral 50-midpoint. A sustained break above the $0.03 mark might shift the neutral outlook. On the other hand, further declines might meet the support at $0.023.

At the time of writing, ZIL token was down 7% at $0.027.

