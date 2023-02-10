Millions of Zilliqa (ZIL) Tokens Bought by Biggest BNB Whale Ahead of This Release

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to WhaleStats, a BNB whale named "Martian Manhunter," which ranks first among the whales under its watch, has just bought 54,000,000 ZIL tokens worth $1,504,101.

Whales frequently accumulate tokens in response to positive fundamentals, and they frequently do so during periods of dips or consolidation.

On March 31, 2023, the official launch of WEB3WAR, a multiplayer first-person shooter that is the first of its kind built on Ziliqa, is anticipated.

WEB3WAR is a full cross-play and cross-progression-enabled shooter for PC, Mac, Linux and mobile, with inventory assets secured by the Zilliqa blockchain.

The latest version of WEB3WAR is out now!



Beta v0.18 brings a range of visual optimisations, gameplay improvements, and new UI features.



According to a Twitter announcement, the official launch of WEB3WAR v1.0 will take place on March 31, 2023.

On Feb. 9, Ziliqa Gaming announced the release of WEB3WAR beta v0.18, which brings a range of visual optimizations, gameplay improvements and new UI features.

In other news, Hong Kong-based Brinc, a global venture accelerator, and Zilliqa have signed an agreement to enhance start-up acceleration in the Web3 space.

ZIL price action

Zilliqa entered consolidation shortly after reaching highs of $0.03 on Jan. 16, following an impressive start to the year.

The range trading seeks to persist as the daily RSI is just at the neutral 50-midpoint. A sustained break above the $0.03 mark might shift the neutral outlook. On the other hand, further declines might meet the support at $0.023.

At the time of writing, ZIL token was down 7% at $0.027.