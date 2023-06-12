Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact

Mon, 06/12/2023 - 14:45
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Tether, issuer of USDT stablecoin, set to conduct major on-chain swap
Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tether Holdings, the blockchain start-up behind the issuance of the USDT stablecoin, has announced its plans to conduct a major chain swap for the token. Per the announcement, a total of $750 million worth of USDT will move from the Tron (TRX) blockchain to the Ethereum (ETH) protocol.

Tether was largely silent on why it wanted to conduct this swap, a move that has sparked some assumptions in the community. While Tether has conducted these chain swaps for years, it still reassured its community that the total supply of the USDT stablecoin will not decline.

USDT remains the industry's first and biggest stablecoin, with its market capitalization pegged at $83.37 billion. The usage of the stablecoin has skyrocketed over the past few years, and within that time, Tether has made concerted efforts to shift its reserve portfolios in a bid to drive more trust in its ecosystem.

Of the hypothesis being shared as to why the USDT is being swapped, the most logical remains the move to rebalance the liquidity base of USDT on Ethereum by taking from the region of surplus to the region of scarcity.

Related
USDT Issuer Tether Invests in Green Bitcoin (BTC) Mining in Uruguay

Basic ideals of on-chain swapping

In explaining the core ideals of the USDT chain swap, Tether said the majority of the swaps can be completed on trading platforms that have support for the respective chains the user desires. However, for more sophisticated swaps, it may have to step in to help cushion the imbalance in liquidity across the different chains.

Tether has been deemed a very controversial stablecoin issuer, but luckily, the on-chain swaps take place online and can easily be tracked and verified. Tether has made headlines, for a positive reason, as it revealed it recovered about $20 billion in losses earlier this month.

The stablecoin issuer also has a functional partnership with Xapo Bank, which adopted the Tether payment rail in place of SWIFT.

#Tether
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
06/12/2023 - 15:13
Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
06/12/2023 - 14:30
Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Pro-Ripple Lawyer Supports Cardano Founder's Defense of ADA, Suggests Key Thing
06/12/2023 - 14:11
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Supports Cardano Founder's Defense of ADA, Suggests Key Thing
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
Billionaire Mark Cuban Supports Former SEC Chief Against Gary Gensler on Crypto
Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
Millions of USDT to Be Swapped On-chain, Here's Potential Impact
Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
Shiba Inu's Major Exchange Plunges to Absolute Lows Amid SHIB Price Crash
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Supports Cardano Founder's Defense of ADA, Suggests Key Thing
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Supports Cardano Founder's Defense of ADA, Suggests Key Thing
Shiba Inu: Crypto Will Help With Global Healthcare, Prominent SHIB Team Member Claims
Shiba Inu: Crypto Will Help With Global Healthcare, Prominent SHIB Team Member Claims
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Recent Move Caused Devastation: What's Next?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Recent Move Caused Devastation: What's Next?
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) up 8%, Here's Why
Solana Killer Aptos (APT) up 8%, Here's Why
Ripple CBDC Advisor Excited at XRPL's Real-world Utility: Details
Ripple CBDC Advisor Excited at XRPL's Real-world Utility: Details
Ripple CTO Reveals Strategic Shift and Vision for XRP Ledger
Ripple CTO Reveals Strategic Shift and Vision for XRP Ledger
Shibarium Hits Massive New Record, Here's What Happened
Shibarium Hits Massive New Record, Here's What Happened
Show all